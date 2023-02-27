Florence Welch’s ‘Gatsby’ Musical Taps Tony-Winning Choreographer Sonya Tayeh

Tony-awarding-winning choreographer Sonya Tayeh behind the stage adaptation of “Moulin Rouge!” has joined the creative team of the upcoming “Gatsby” musical.

The show’s producers Amanda Ghost, Len Blavatnik, Jordan Roth and American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) also announced that the stage adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel will have its World Premiere at A.R.T. in 2024. With “Hadestown” alum Rachel Chavkin on board to direct.

As previously announced, Florence Welch, the force behind Florence + the Machine will write the lyrics. Welch will be joined by Thomas Bartlett to work on the show’s music.

“This book has haunted me for a large part of my life,” Welch previously said. “It contains some of my favorite lines in literature. Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to Fitzgerald’s broken romanticism. It is an honor to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song.”

Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok (“Cost of Living”) will write the book, and the show will be directed by Olivier Award nominee Rebecca Frecknall (“Summer and Smoke”). Jeanie O’Hare serves as story consultant. Hannah Giannoulis and James Orange serve as executive producers.

No cast members have been announced yet, but an original cast recording will be released by Warner Music.

First published in 1925, Fitzgerald’s story of Jay Gatsby, a shadowy businessman, and his obsession with socialite Daisy Buchanan has thrilled readers with its lyrical prose and incisive look at the American dream. The roaring ’20s novel has inspired numerous movie adaptations with everyone from Baz Luhrmann to Elevator Repair Service offering their own takes on the classic.