Fetty Wap Sentenced to Six Years in Prison on Federal Drug Charge

Fetty Wap was sentenced to six years in federal prison on Wednesday in connection to a drug conspiracy charge that claims he was trafficking narcotics across the country. The “Trap Queen” rapper was also ordered to five years of supervision after his prison sentence ends.

The six-year sentence is one year longer than the minimum, according to The New York Times. Prosecutors had argued for the New Jersey-born rapper to serve a longer term in a letter addressed to the judge last week, urging that Fetty Wap (real name Willie Junior Maxwell II) had used his fame to “glamorize the drug trade” while making a wealthy living from his music. The letter made reference to one of his music videos to support the claim.

“Young people who admire the defendant and are considering selling drugs need to be sent a message that selling drugs is not a glamorous lifestyle and, if they participate in that trade, they will receive lengthy prison sentences,” said Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District, who asked for the sentence to be extended between seven and nine years.

Fetty Wap was one of multiple defendants charged and found guilty (Fetty Wap plead guilty to federal drug conspiracy charges in August of last year) of being part of an organization that distributed more than 100 kilograms of drugs in Long Island and New Jersey. He was arrested in October 2021 at Rolling Loud New York shortly before he was scheduled to perform and was initially released on bond but has been in custody since he plead guilty.