Feid Plots North American Takeover With His ‘Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour’

Colombian reggaeton and música urbana singer-songwriter Feid is hitting the states and Canada for a 29-city trek dubbed the “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour,” which will kick off after he wraps a slate of Latin American arena shows that launched in mid-February.
Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg will open on April 20 at the WAMU Theater in Washington and run through such cities as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York, Toronto and more before wrapping up in Orlando at the Hard Rock Live on June 17. See the full tour lineup below.
Tickets for the “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour” will first go on presale starting March 14 at 10 a.m. local, while the general on-sale starts March 16 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.
This will be Feid’s third run-around the U.S. after his 2022 “U.S. Trip” tour, which sold out within minutes of the tickets going on sale, and his opening stint for Karol G’s “Bichota Tour.” The “U.S. Trip” was in support of his 2022 record, “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum,” ( which loosely translates to ‘Happy Birthday Feid We Leaked the Album’) which Variety named one of the top Spanish-language albums of 2022. The project was comprised of Feid’s most popular songs from 2022, including, “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo,” “Nieve,” “Ferxxo 100,” and “Normal.”
The Medellín artist has experienced a rapid rise to stardom as the newest leader of his genre, putting together record-setting concerts including three back-to-back nights at the coveted Plaza de Toros La Macarena in his hometown which sold out within two hours last year.
With a U.S. jaunt around the corner, the Universal Latin artist is expected to be making major strides in the markets targeted on the “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour.”
‘FERXXO NITRO JAM UNDERGROUND TOUR’:
Thu, Apr 20 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Fri, Apr 21 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Sun, Apr 23 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Tue, Apr 25 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
Thu, Apr 27 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
Wed, May 03 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Thu, May 04 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Sat, May 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan
Sun, May 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Wed, May 10 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum
Sat, May 13 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre
Sun, May 14 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena
Wed, May 17 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sat, May 20 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
Sun, May 21 – Austin, TX – TBC Bass Concert Hall
Wed, May 24 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Fri, May 26 – Toronto, ON – Toronto History
Sat, May 27 – Chicago, IL – Sueños Festival Grant Park
Sun, May 28 – Montreal, QC – Festival Fuego Fuego
Wed, May 31 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Fri, Jun 02 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Sat, Jun 03 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Sun, Jun 04 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Wed, Jun 07 – New York, NY – Hulu Theatre
Fri, Jun 09 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Sat, Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
Wed, Jun 14 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater
Fri, Jun 16 – Miami, FL – Miami – Dade Arena
Sat, Jun 17 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live