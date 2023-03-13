Feid Plots North American Takeover With His ‘Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour’

Colombian reggaeton and música urbana singer-songwriter Feid is hitting the states and Canada for a 29-city trek dubbed the “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour,” which will kick off after he wraps a slate of Latin American arena shows that launched in mid-February.

Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg will open on April 20 at the WAMU Theater in Washington and run through such cities as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York, Toronto and more before wrapping up in Orlando at the Hard Rock Live on June 17. See the full tour lineup below.

Tickets for the “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour” will first go on presale starting March 14 at 10 a.m. local, while the general on-sale starts March 16 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

This will be Feid’s third run-around the U.S. after his 2022 “U.S. Trip” tour, which sold out within minutes of the tickets going on sale, and his opening stint for Karol G’s “Bichota Tour.” The “U.S. Trip” was in support of his 2022 record, “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum,” ( which loosely translates to ‘Happy Birthday Feid We Leaked the Album’) which Variety named one of the top Spanish-language albums of 2022. The project was comprised of Feid’s most popular songs from 2022, including, “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo,” “Nieve,” “Ferxxo 100,” and “Normal.”

The Medellín artist has experienced a rapid rise to stardom as the newest leader of his genre, putting together record-setting concerts including three back-to-back nights at the coveted Plaza de Toros La Macarena in his hometown which sold out within two hours last year.

With a U.S. jaunt around the corner, the Universal Latin artist is expected to be making major strides in the markets targeted on the “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour.”

‘FERXXO NITRO JAM UNDERGROUND TOUR’:

Thu, Apr 20 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Fri, Apr 21 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Sun, Apr 23 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Tue, Apr 25 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

Thu, Apr 27 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Wed, May 03 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Thu, May 04 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Sat, May 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan

Sun, May 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Wed, May 10 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum

Sat, May 13 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

Sun, May 14 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena

Wed, May 17 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat, May 20 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Sun, May 21 – Austin, TX – TBC Bass Concert Hall

Wed, May 24 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Fri, May 26 – Toronto, ON – Toronto History

Sat, May 27 – Chicago, IL – Sueños Festival Grant Park

Sun, May 28 – Montreal, QC – Festival Fuego Fuego

Wed, May 31 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Fri, Jun 02 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Sat, Jun 03 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sun, Jun 04 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Wed, Jun 07 – New York, NY – Hulu Theatre

Fri, Jun 09 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Sat, Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Wed, Jun 14 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater

Fri, Jun 16 – Miami, FL – Miami – Dade Arena

Sat, Jun 17 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live