Fall Out Boy Reveals Dates for ‘So Much For (Tour) Dust’ 2023 North American Trek

Fall Out Boy is set to hit stages across North America this summer for their first headlining solo tour since 2018 on the “So Much For (Tour) Dust” tour. The 29-date trek will be in support of the veteran pop-punk band’s upcoming studio album “So Much (For) Stardust,” coming March 24 via Fueled by Ramen/ Elektra Records.

The band will be joined by several opening acts on select dates including Bring Me The Horizon, Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr.

The tour is slated to start in the band’s hometown on June 21 with a show at Chicago’s Wrigley Field and will make stops in Dallas, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Cincinnati, Virginia Beach, Atlanta and Toronto, among several other cities. The closing show is on Aug. 6 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in New Jersey.

Ticket pre-sales for “So Much For (Tour) Dust” go on sale Feb. 2 beginning at 10 a.m. local time. Public on-sale tickets will be available for purchase beginning Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. local time. For all dates and details, please visit the official Fall Out Boy website.

The band recently played to a sold-out crowd for an intimate one-off show at Chicago’s intimate Metro venue, which bassist Pete Wentz described as “the closest our band has to church.” The band first played at the venue in September 2002. The show featured the live debut of two “Stardust” singles, “Heartbreak Feels So Good” and “Love From the Other Side,” which arrived alongside a music video earlier this month.

Fall Out Boy So Much For (Tour) Dust Dates

June 21 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

June 23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 24 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

June 27 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 1 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium

July 5 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 9 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 11 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

July 13 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater

July 15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 19 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 22 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater

July 29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 1 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

August 2 – Boston, MA Fenway Park

August 4 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 5 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 6 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion