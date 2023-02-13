Music Industry Moves: Eyedress Signs With RCA, Drops Valentine’s Day Single ‘Flowers & Chocolate’

Philippines-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter-producer Eyedress has signed with RCA Records and dropped a new, Valentine’s Day-themed single, “Flowers & Chocolate,” the label announced today (Feb. 13).

The song’s accompanying music video, directed by Eddie Huang (author of “Fresh Off the Boat: A Memoir” and director/writer of the upcoming film “Tuna Melt,” starring SZA and Chloe Cherry), finds Eyedress cruising around Los Angeles in a red convertible filled with flowers as he rushes home to impress his partner.

Eyedress has moved between a multitude of musical styles since his 2019 breakthrough single “Jealous,” which has been certified platinum by the RIAA. Last year, he made his Coachella debut and released his “Full Time Lover” album, which featured the Neptunes’ Chad Hugo and got a remix from Kevin Shields of My Bloody Valentine on the song “House of Cards.”

+ New York-based PR firm the Chamber Group has promoted Lydia Kanuga to VP of media relations, principal/founder Chris Chambers announced today.

In her new role Kanuga will be responsible for creating and executing publicity and public relations strategies for her client roster, which currently includes Usher, the Estate of Michael Jackson, Mass Appeal, King Combs, Jozzy, Toni Braxton, and others. She is based in New York and will report directly to Chambers.

Kanuga first joined Chamber Group last February after two years as head of PR and corporate communications at Doug Morris’ 12Tone Music, where she worked closely with Anderson .Paak, 88rising, Lauren Daigle, Illenium and others. Previously she spent four years at Def Jam Recordings, Columbia Records and indie PR firms.

“I’m excited to have a seasoned executive such as Lydia working alongside me at TCG overseeing the entertainment division. Lydia is passionate and honest in her work style and it’s what makes her a talented publicist and leader. I look forward to this journey we are about to embark on,” said Chambers.

+ Ultra International Music Publishing has announced an expansion of its Afrobeat operations and a new creative hub in Nigeria. To celebrate, the company hosted a writing camp in the country’s capital, Lagos, in partnership with Estlon Music.

The three-day camp saw over 20 young producers collaborating, including Burna Boy producers Chopstiix and Leriq, alongside writers and artists suchas Bloody Civilian (Def Jam), Amexin, Shorae Moore, and songwriters such as Naya Akanji (Aristokat) and guitarist Effeh Jazz, among others. The music written at the camp will contribute to a showcase mixtape under the title “Sonic Rares.” The company’s efforts in the region have been overseen by head of North American A&R Andreas Rizek and includes such signings as Tejiri Akpoghene, who last week won a Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance for his work on Future’s “Wait For U,” Maesu and Amexin. Ultra has appointed its London based A&R manager Harold Serero to oversee the development of its African operations.

Patrick Moxey, Founder and CEO of Ultra Music Publishing said, “We have been involved in the signing and development of African songwriters and producers for some time and this new announcement of a creative hub in Lagos where we can help nurture the incredible talent coming out of West Africa will be a key focus for our creative team moving forward.”