Eric Clapton Bringing Crossroads Guitar Festival to L.A., With 41 Guests Ranging From Buddy Guy to the War on Drugs

Eric Clapton announced Monday that his recurring Crossroads Guitar Festival will take place in Los Angeles this fall, with a roster of 41 guest musicians or bands set to take the stage across two nights at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sept. 23-24.

Musicians due to perform one or both nights include Santana, the War on Drugs, the John Mayer Trio, ZZ Top, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., H.E.R., Buddy Guy, Los Lobos, Vince Gill, Stephen Stills, Jimmy Vaughan, Robbie Robertson, the Del McCoury Band and Joe Bonamassa.

Others announced include John McLaughlin, Albert Lee, Doyle Bramhall II, Keb’ Mo’, Roger McGuinn, Robert Randolph, Jakob Dylan, Sierra Hull, Marcus King, Eric Gales, Sonny Landreth, Pedro Martins, James Bullard, Andy Fairweather Low, Samantha Fish, Ariel Posen, Ben Haggard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, the Bros. Landreth, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Gustavo Satnaolalla, Danial Santiago and Bradley Walker.

With more than three dozen players named for the shows, and more said to be addd later, “not all artists will perform both nights but Eric Clapton will perform both nights,” a note above the artists roster read. No two-day passes will be sold, so any guitar fans hoping to catch most or all of the announced guests will need to buy individual tickets for both nights.

It’s the first time the charitable event will have taken place in L.A., and only the sixth time it’s happened at all since the first such festival 29 years ago. The inaugural iteration of Clapton’s signature festival, captured on a DVD and live album, unfolded in Dallas in 2004, followed by festivals in Chicago in 2007 and 2010, New York City in 2013 and Dallas, again, in 2019.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

Guitar Center will be in charge of hosting the Guitar Center Festival Village in Xbox Plaza and Chick Hearn Court at LA Live, adjacent to the arena, with rare items on display and interactive installations from gear manufacturers.

The event benefits the Crossroads Centre in Antigua, founded by Clapton in 1998 to provide treatment for individuals suffering from addiction or alcoholism.

An online auction also benefitting the Crossroads Centre, with guitars donated by festival performers and other items, will take place following the festival for three weeks, culminating in a live auction Oct. 21. Heritage Auctions will conduct the sales.