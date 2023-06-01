Ezekiel Lewis Named President of Epic Records

Epic Records has appointed Ezekiel Lewis to the post of president. He will continue to report to Sylvia Rhone, Epic Records’ Chairwoman and CEO, and to lead the A&R division while helping run the day-to-day operations of the company.

Lewis has served as the company’s executive vice president and head of A&R since 2020, working closely with such artists as 21 Savage, Bia, Black Eyed Peas, DDG, Future, Giveon, Madison Beer, Meghan Trainor, Mimi Webb, Southside, Zara Larsson and more.

Prior to joining Epic in 2017, Lewis served as senior VP of A&R at Motown Records from 2011, working with such artists including Ne-Yo, Erykah Badu, Migos, Lil Yachty, T.I., and Rich Homie Quan. He is also a Grammy-winning songwriters who has co-written and co-produced songs for Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige and Usher, and also worked closely with Mariah Carey and Yo Gotti. In 2010, he founded Bar Music Group, a music publishing company that included projects Chris Brown, Future, Trey Songz and others. As a musician, he signed with David Foster’s 143 Records and played a key role in Trey Songz’s career. In 2004, Lewis co-founded the Clutch, a collective of songwriter-producers responsible for hits by Omarion, Ciara, Britney Spears, Timbaland and others.

In making the announcement, Rhone said, “Having been a hit songwriter and producer for many years, Zeke brings an invaluable understanding of the artist’s creative journey. His knowledge and experience of the inner workings of the music industry give him an immeasurable edge to drive key business conversations, while staying true to his A&R roots.”

Lewis added, “The entire Epic Records team embodies what it means to champion artist development in this fast moving industry and I’m excited to help shape its future. I will honor the musical legacy of Epic, our artists, and partners with my most intentional effort. I look forward to continuing our collaboration, with the singular goal of giving the world some of the most incredible and influential music created, to last for generations.”