Empire Names Tina Davis President

Empire has promoted veteran music executive Tina Davis to president, the independent record label, distributor and publisher announced today.

In her new role, Davis will continue to lead Empire’s A&R team as well as help with the strategic planning and day-to-day operations of the company. Most recently, Davis served as the company’s senior vice president of A&R.

Prior to joining Empire, Davis was the first woman to lead Def Jam’s A&R department — a role she held for more than 10 years, working closely with such artists as Jay-Z, DMX, Method Man and many others. Following Def Jam, she worked closely with Chris Brown, and has been featured on Variety Women’s Impact Report and Dealmakers lists, as well as Billboard;s Women in Music and Hip-Hop/R&B Power Players lists. She also works on Live Nation’s Femme It Forward endeavor for young women and Solano County School District.

“Tina has been instrumental in the overall growth of Empire since joining the team in 2018. With her experience, she has a unique understanding of the creative journey of our artists,” says the company’s founder and CEO, Ghazi. “Working closely with Tina and seeing the continued growth of our team makes this extremely rewarding and there couldn’t have been a better person for the role.”

“As a Bay Area native, I am honored to continue to build out the culture of Empire and shape the future talent that we partner with in years to come,” says Davis. “The Empire team embodies what it means to champion artist development and advocate for artist control and creativity.”