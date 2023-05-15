Empire Names Jennifer Cabalquinto Chief Financial Officer

Today, Empire, the independent record label, distributor, and publisher, has named Jennifer Cabalquinto to the post of chief financial officer. Cabalquinto will oversee all day-to-day and long-term financial planning and accounting operations for the music powerhouse, and strategize Empire’s reach beyond music into the sports, videogame, tv/film and live entertainment sectors.

Cabalquinto arrives at Empire with more than 25 years of experience working witn the financial foundations in various entertainment industries. Previously, she held Chief Financial Officer positions at 2K Games, Universal Studios Hollywood, Telemundo and the Golden State Warriors, where she most oversaw the development and financial execution of Chase Center and was one of the few c-suite women executives in the NBA during the Warrior’s five straight NBA Finals appearances and three NBA championships.

Cabalquinto currently sits on the board for American Century Investments MV Funds and Sabio Holdings Inc. Additionally, over the past decade in the Bay Area, Cabalquinto has been intimately involved in city and community development through sitting on the board of KQED, Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, Boys & Girls Club of Oakland, Alameda County Food Bank, and more.

“Jennifer’s wealth of knowledge across multiple entertainment categories will allow Empire to continue to be a music industry leader for financial independence and transparency,” said CEO and founder Ghazi. “I am confident she will also be a key player in our expansion beyond music as we explore new content verticals as a company.”

“For more than a decade, Empire has been a pioneer in the music industry and I am beyond excited to be a part of this team” said Cabalquinto. “As someone who’s worked in the Bay Area for many years there’s nothing better than aligning with a local company that’s making a global impact. I look forward to helping Empire’s continued growth on a worldwide scale.”