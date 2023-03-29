Emile Mosseri to Score Donald Glover’s Upcoming ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ Amazon Series

Emile Mosseri is slated to score the new Amazon original series “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” created by Donald Glover, Hiro Murai and Francesca Sloane. The new show — which is based on Doug Liman’s 2005 film of the same title (scored by John Powell) — will star Glover himself, opposite Maya Erskine, Parker Posey and Wagner Moura.

Mosseri served as a composer of films such as “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” “Homecoming,” “When You Finish Saving the World,” and “Minari,” for which he won best original score at the Academy Awards in 2021. He was also nominated for a Grammy in the best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella category for the song “Infinite Love” from Miranda July’s “Kajillionaire.”

He’s previously worked alongside artists and composers Angel Olsen, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Dave Longstreth, Julianna Barwick and Terence Nance, among others.

Mosseri has also simultaneously announced his debut album, “Heaven Hunters,” which is set for release on June 9 via his imprint Greedy Heart Records. Produced by Bobby Krlic (Björk, Father John Misty, Khalid, Troye Sivan), “Heaven Hunters” was written, sung, and arranged by Mosseri. The 10-song set “sees him looking inwards, using his distinctive sound and gift for musical storytelling for his most personal work,” per the news announcement.

Mosseri dropped the collection’s first single, “Oklahoma Baby,” on March 28 alongside a strikingly tranquil music video directed by Chantal Anderson.

“I wrote it from the perspective of my wife’s dad — they’re estranged and haven’t spoken in over a decade,” commented Mosseri about the new track. “A few years ago, we found a card that he bought for her in her early twenties — it was a Hallmark Card but he inscribed ‘There was never a time that I didn’t love you.’ at the end of it. That was the song’s genesis, a letter from father to daughter from his perspective, and from there it turned into this paternal love song about disconnection, regret and an impossible love under all of it.”

Mosseri ended 2022 by closing a six-month residency at Los Angeles’ Zebulon venue that featured an immersive 32-piece choir. He will continue to perform throughout 2023 at venues across the globe, the first of which will be at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on June 21 with guest Krlic and an orchestra.