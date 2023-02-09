Elton John Oscar Party Guest List to Include Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Eric McCormack

Elton John and David Furnish have returned as hosts for the 31st Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party. The upcoming ceremony and viewing party will commence on March 12.

After concluding his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, John returns with husband, Furnish, to the in-person gala to host to the annual event. Although John has wrapped on his farewell tour, the musician hasn’t slowed down, with recent collaborations with both Britney Spears and Dua Lipa and becoming one of Variety’s Hitmakers in 2022.

John and Furnish will return after Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Eric McCormack hosted the 2022 viewing party. Although no longer hosting, McCormack will appear as a special guest, alongside Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, in addition to a musical performance from Rina Sawayama. Additional guests and performers in attendance will be announced in the coming weeks.

Since its launch in 1992, the viewing party has raised millions for the HIV/AIDS community.

“I am overjoyed to be reuniting with old and new friends on one of my favorite nights of the year, especially after missing last year’s viewing party due to an unfortunate clash of schedules with my ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour,” says John. “As always, I am so appreciative of every attendee, donor and sponsor who continues to support the Foundation’s work across the globe in the fight to end AIDS. With such meaningful generosity, we can make a healthier and more inclusive world.”

Furnish added, “Elton and I are looking forward to the Foundation’s milestone event celebrating our achievements with so many supporters and allies, but more importantly, raising much-needed awareness and funds for the innovative work that the Foundation is doing to end the AIDS epidemic.”

The event is sponsored by co-sponsors Judy and Leonard Lauder, as well as Bob and Tamar Manoukian, Neuro Drinks, Chopard, Elton John Eyewear, Gilead Sciences, A+E Networks, Cheryl and Haim Saban and Robert K. Kraft.