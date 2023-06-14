Eladio Carrión to Resume Sauce USA Tour Later This Fall, Adds Dates in Los Angeles, New York and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Latin Grammy-nominated rapper Eladio Carrión is adding a second leg to his “Sauce USA Tour,” Variety can exclusively reveal. After completely selling out the first leg, Carrión’s 16-city lineup now includes its first stops in New York’s MSG Theater and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium.

Carrión is set to deliver performances of his firey rap and urbano hits, namely those coming off his latest “3MEN2 KBRN” album, which included features from influential hip-hop titans like Future, Lil Wayne, Myke Towers, 50 Cent, Quavo and many more.

With a start date of Oct. 7 in Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom, part two of the “Sauce USA Tour” will see support from Venezuelan rapper Big Soto as the opening act. The first leg of the tour was announced last December, with a start date of May 5 in Texas.

It’s been a busy year for Carrión who made his Coachella and SXSW debuts earlier this year and just this past weekend, performed on the main stage as part of New York’s 2023 Governors Ball. He also launched his own music festival, Sauce Boyz Fest, for the first time earlier this year on his home island of Puerto Rico. The event boasted a starry lineup of hometown favorites such as Bad Bunny, Myke Towers, Tokischa, Young Miko and surprise guest Lil Wayne, among others.

Ticket pre-sales for the second leg of Carrión’s tour will start on June 15 at 10 a.m. and close on June 16 at 9 a.m. Tickets will be sold to the general public on June 16, at 10 a.m. local time.

“The Sauce USA Tour” Dates:

Oct. 7 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 8 – Toronto, ON – The Phoenix

Oct.12 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome

Oct. 13 – New York, NY – Theatre at MSG

Oct. 14 – Providence, RI – The Strand

Oct. 19 – Denver, CO – The Summit

Oct. 20 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Oct. 21 – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues

Oct. 22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Burren

Oct. 26 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

Oct. 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Oct. 29 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues

Nov. 2 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Nov. 4 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Nov. 5 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

Nov. 11 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheatre