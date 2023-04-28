Ed Sheeran Announces Theater Concerts to Coincide With Stadium Tour

Ed Sheeran has announced details for the “- Tour” (pronounced “Subtract Tour”), a special run of dates set to take place in theaters and auditoriums in 14 cities across North America. The shows, mostly with singer-songwriter Ben Kweller in support, will take place in between dates on his massive stadium tour — titled “+ – = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced “Mathematics Tour”) — which was announced last fall.

Sheeran is using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology for the theater dates. Registration opens on Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. ET and closes on Sunday, April 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Verified Fan onsale is set to begin on Tuesday, May 2 at 10 a.m. local venue time.

The newly announced tour supports Sheeran’s forthcoming new album “ –,” out May 5 via Atlantic Records. According to the announcement, “Written against a backdrop of grief and hope, Ed wrote and recorded the fourteen-track record with Aaron Dessner (of The National) in February last year after a series of hard-hitting events impacted his life.”

To coincide with the arrival of “ – “, the all-new, four-part documentary “Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All” will begin streaming on Disney+ starting May 3.

Sheeran has been in court in New York this week, testifying in the long-running copyright trial regarding alleged similarities between his song “Thinking Out Loud” and Marvin Gaye’s 1972 hit “Lets Get It on.”

Sheeran will begin the North American leg of his worldwide “+ – = ÷ x Tour,” hitting stadiums across the continent starting May 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX (full itinerary below).