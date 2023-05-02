Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette to Step in for ‘American Idol’ Judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie

Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran will join Luke Bryan as “American Idol” guest judges on May 7. The pair have been selected to take over for Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who will be traveling overseas for their upcoming performances at King Charles III’s coronation.

ABC revealed the switch on May 1, adding that Perry and Richie will still be checking into “Idol” with live updates from all the festivities at Windsor Castle. Morissette and Sheeran are scheduled to take over the show’s “616” episode, where America will cast their votes for the remaining top 5 contestants. This is the first “Idol” appearance for both of the guest judges, who will deliver performances of their own on the episode, with Morissette singing one of her many hits and Sheeran singing his new single, the ballad “Boat.”

Morissette will also serve as a mentor to the remaining contenders, who will perform her songs live. Meanwhile, the finalists will also be teaming up with each other on duets of Sheeran’s biggest songs. Eight finalists remain in the long-running talent competition series where artists ranging in age from 17 to 25 fill the slots. Among them are Colin Stough, Haven Madison, Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle, Oliver Steele, Warren Peay, Wé Ani and Zachariah Smith.

“American Idol” airs live coast to coast on Sunday, May 7 from 8 to 10 p.m. EDT/5 to 7 p.m. PDT on ABC.

Sheeran joins the panel of judges in the midst of his time on the hot seat for a copyright infringement trial surrounding his song “Thinking Out Loud,” which is being accused of copying Marvin Gaye’s song “Let’s Get It On.” Sheeran, Warner Music Group and Sony Music Publishing are being sued by three heirs of songwriter Ed Townsend, who is the credited co-writer with Gaye on the 1973 song.