Duran Duran Sets 2023 North American Tour With Bastille, Chic

Duran Duran will embark on a 2023 North American tour in support of their 2021 album “Future Past.”

British rock act Bastille and Nile Rodgers & Chic will join the band as special guests on all dates.

The arena tour will kick off on May 27 at the Bottlerock Festival in Napa Valley, Calif., and will wrap on Sept. 19 in Toronto. Stops include Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, Austin, New Orleans, Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, Tampa and Morrison, Colo., where the band will play at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre for two back-to-back nights in August. Dates for New York City and Los Angeles will be announced soon.

An artist presale will begin on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a Citi cardmember presale. General sale starts Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. local time on Duran Duran’s website.

Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November.

“It’s remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, and introducing the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers,” said singer Simon Le Bon in a statement. “We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago.”

See the full tour itinerary below.

05/27 – Bottlerock Festival – Napa Valley, CA

05/28 – SAP Center – San Jose, CA

05/31 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

06/01 – Moda Center – Portland, OR

06/03 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

06/06 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

06/07 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

06/09 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX

06/10 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

06/13 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

06/15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

06/17 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL

06/18 – FLA Live Arena – Sunrise, FL

08/24 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

08/26 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

08/28 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

08/29 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

08/31 – Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN*

09/01 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL

09/03 – CMAC – Canandaigua, NY

09/06 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

09/07 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

09/09 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

09/10 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

09/13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

09/16 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

09/19 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON