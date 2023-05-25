Dua Lipa Offers First Taste of ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack With ‘Dance the Night’ Single and Video

Dua Lipa has shared the first single off the incoming “Barbie” soundtrack: a slick, disco-pop number titled “Dance The Night.” The track was released alongside a playful, and perfectly pink music video featuring clips of the movie and a cameo from director Greta Gerwig.

As a bonafide synth-pop hitmaker, Dua pulls retro-futuristic inspiration from her last record “Future Nostalgia” to craft the disco delight of “Dance The Night.”

“Baby you can find me under the lights / Diamonds under my eyes,” Dua sings in the first few lines of the song. In the matching music video, Dua shows up on set and is shocked to see the giant disco ball that Gerwig ordered for the video has been accidentally destroyed.

She powers through the choreography — at one point dancing atop a giant Barbie heel — as the video cuts to scenes of the film’s own disco party with Margo Robbie, Issa Rae and others. Gerwig appears at the end, emerging from her director’s chair to compliment Dua’s performance and question the whereabouts of the broken disco ball.

The first features on the “Barbie” soundtrack were revealed on Thursday: Tame Impala, Haim, Charli XCX, and Ice Spice are on the lineup along with Karol G, Nicki Minaj, Lizzo and more. Mark Ronson executive produced the album, which also features Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, along with fresh talent Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Gayle, Fifty Fifty, Kali and the Kid Laroi.

“Barbie: The Album” Soundtrack (Atlantic Records/Warner Bros. Pictures)

As advertised, more artists will be announced as the film’s premiere date gets closer. See the tracklist below.

Last month, it was announced that Dua would also be appearing in the new “Barbie” movie as a mermaid, with a myriad of shining co-stars including Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell and Kate McKinnon, to name a few. As for solo Dua music, the “Cold Heart” singer revealed to Variety last November that her new album had taken “a complete turn as I’ve carried on working,” adding that she was finally starting to feel as though it was coming together.

“I’m going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me,” she said. “The album is different — it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense — but I think we’ll just have to wait.”

“BARBIE: THE ALBUM” TRACKLIST (Atlantic Records/Warner Bros. Pictures)