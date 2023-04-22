Veteran Grateful Dead Drummer Bill Kreutzmann Drops Out of Final Dead and Company Tour

Drummer Bill Kreutzmann, one of the founders of the Grateful Dead and a member of spinoff group Dead and Company, will not be a part of the latter group’s farewell tour this summer, the band announced in a social media post Saturday.

Although fans might assume his exit could be health-related, since he has had to sit out some Dead and Company shows in recent years, the group declared that was not the case in its post, and added that he is not retiring from music. Rather, the statement said, Kreutzmann’s departure was due to a “shift in creative direction.” No further explanation of what that might mean was forthcoming in the statement.

“Dear Deadheads,” the announcement began, “Every day, things change. After many long discussions and some good old-fashioned soul searching, we are letting you know that our brother Bill Kreutzmann will not be joining us on our final summer tour. Bill wants you to know that he is in good spirits, good health and he is not retiring.”

The statement continued, “This is the culmination of a shift in creative direction as we keep these songs alive and breathing in ways that we each feel is best to continue to honor the legacy of the Grateful Dead. The final tour will go on as planned with Bill’s full endorsement and support.”

The post concluded with a friendly “See you at Jazz Fest!” and was signed by Dead and Company’s Bob Weir, John Mayer, Mickey Hart and Kreutzmann. That New Orleans festival appearance marks the kickoff of the final tour on May 6.

This doesn’t mean that Kreutzmann won’t be playing in New Orleans soon, however — just not with Dead and Company. As of now, his other group, Billy & the Kids, is still being listed as headlining a “Fleur De Dead” concert in that city’s Saenger Theatre on April 27.

Kreutzmann had to pass on some Dead and Company shows in 2021 and 2022, including one at the Hollywood Bowl which he departed midway through, as well as the band’s Playing in the Sand festival in Mexico. Back and heart issues have been cited for some of his past missed shows.