Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne and Sylvia Rhone to Be Honored by Grammys Black Music Collective

Grammy-winning artists Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott and Lil Wayne, and Epic Records chairman/CEO Sylvia Rhone will be honored during the Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective event taking place during Grammy Week at the Hollywood Palladium on Thurs., Feb. 2, 2023. All four honorees will be receiving the Recording Academy Global Impact Award for their personal and professional achievements in the music industry.

First-time Grammy nominee Adam Blackstone will return as the musical director of the event, and Recording Academy Board of Trustees Vice Chair Rico Love will also return to chair the event (naturally enough). The event is sponsored by Amazon Music and Google Pixel. MVD Inc will return for the second year to produce the event.

“I am so thrilled to honor and celebrate these four giants in the music industry,” said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. “Last year’s inaugural event was such a highlight during Grammy Week and now with Dre, Missy, Wayne and Sylvia there to pay tribute to this year, it’s definitely going to be another night to remember. I continue to be proud of the work of our Black Music Collective as it’s a vital part of what we do here at the Academy.”

The 65 th annual Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center) in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023 and be broadcast live on CBS.