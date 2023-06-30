‘Dope Africans’ Takes Over Paris Fashion Week With Asake, Uncle Waffles and More

The Grammys, the Oscars, SXSW and other major industry events bring people from around the world to one central location. However, Dope Africans — an initiative aiming to fill in the gaps and create spaces for black and African industry stakeholders — is bringing the destination to the people by curating intimate and exclusive gatherings all over the world to connect Africa’s most influential creatives.

In collaboration with Prime Video’s Culture Rated, Dope Africans served as a midpoint rendezvous at Paris Fashion Week (June 20-25, 2023) on June 22 for top talent such as Asake, Serge Ibaka, Fally Ipupa and John Monopoly.

Asake at the Dope Africans event in Le Majestic Club in Paris, France on June 22, 2023.

Also in attendance: industry giants such as Hussein Suleiman, co-founder of Daily Paper; Abdul Abdullah, Afro Future’s (previously known as Afrochella) founder; Shaquille Harrison of the NBA Lakers and Hussein Suleiman, co-founder of Daily Paper.

(L-R) Massah David, Fally Ipupa, Miatta Johnson pose for a photo at the Dope Africans event at Le Majestic Club in Paris, France on June 22, 2023.

The gathering was hosted by Massah David and Miatta Johnson of MVD INC. and co-hosted by Unik Ernest and Justina Omokhua.

Party-goers gathered at Le Majestic Club in Paris and were greeted by an impeccably-dressed staff, who guided them through the hidden gem: an entrance disguised as a topaz stone wall. As they ventured further, a corridor adorned with brick walls, stained glass windows, and lush indoor foliage served as the backdrop for scintillating sets from globally acclaimed DJs Siobhan Bell and Uncle Waffles.

Siobhan Bell performs at the Dope Africans event at Le Majestic Club in Paris, France on June 22, 2023. Thomas Razzano/BFA.com

British Jamaican DJ Siobhan Bell mesmerized audiences with her unique fusion of Afro and Jersey club beats, a reflection of her Afro-Carribean roots. Her set also offered unexpected moments of classic afrobeat jams with Jersey club remixes layered underneath the vocals.

Uncle Waffles, credited for helping globalize South African music, dazzled the crowd with her signature amapiano vibes and dance moves. Her set included many Afro-house-infused tracks from her debut EP “Red Room Dragon” (2022) and her latest effort “Asylum” (2023).

One of the main goals of Dope Africans is the opportunity to network in an effort to increase the community’s visibility and footprint in the entertainment business. The brand has specialized in activations during Grammy weekend, BET Awards weekend, and other entertainment tentpoles and has plans to expand to other sectors and markets around the globe later this year.

Thomas Razzano/BFA.com

In partnership with YouTube Music, Dope Africans was launched in 2019 by MVD INC., a female-led, international creative agency with high-profile clients ranging from Netflix, Essence, and the Recording Academy to Mary J. Blige, Def Jam, and Warner Bros. Their first event welcomed entertainers including French Montana, Fireboy DML, Serge Ibaka, Olamide, Jidenna, Wale, and more.