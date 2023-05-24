Dominic Fike Announces New Album ‘Sunburn,’ Out in July

Dominic Fike will release his long-awaited sophomore album, “Sunburn,” on July 7 via Columbia Records.

The album includes debut single “Dancing in the Courthouse,” which debuted in April ahead of the singer’s performance at Coachella, as well as “Ant Pile,” which he premiered at the festival and will officially release on Friday.

“Sunburn” is currently available for pre-order and will be released on CD and vinyl with exclusive editions. Fike teased the album with a promotional video posted to social media.

The 14-song album is produced by Jim-E-Stack, and Fike’s band features drummer Henry Kwapis (Dijon) and bassist Devon Workman.

According to a press release describing the album, the album is comprised of songs about “heartbreak and regret, addiction, sex, and jealousy.”

The presser continues, “‘Sunburn’ doesn’t supply listeners with declarations on high from a superstar. Instead, it offers the aching and vulnerable revelations of a young artist still growing and putting their best foot forward. Someone who returned home to discover himself once more, who found the right words in small rooms — conjuring timeless spells to close this last chapter of his life and open the door to an even more searingly bright future.”

Fike rose to fame with his 2018 release “Don’t Forget About Me Demos,” which features the breakout single “3 Nights.” His debut full-length record, 2020’s “What Could Possibly Go Wrong?” fused hip-hop, alternative rock and soulful pop.

In recent years, Fike has pivoted to acting, joining HBO’s smash hit “Euphoria” in its second season and landing a role in A24’s “Earth Mama.”