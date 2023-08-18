Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Reunite on Dolly Parton’s Version of ‘Let It Be’

Dolly Parton has reunited the two living Beatles on her new rendition of the band’s classic 1970 single “Let It Be.”

Paul McCartney contributes vocals and piano and Starr plays drums on Parton’s cover, joining Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood on additional percussion.

“Let It Be” is the latest song to be released ahead of Parton’s upcoming 30-track album “Rockstar,” which she touts as her long-promised first “rock album.” Out Nov. 17, the record features dozens of celebrity guests including Elton John, Pink, Sting, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow and more.

Other music stars with cameos on the album are Stevie Nicks, Lizzo, Chris Stapleton, Simon Le Bon, John Fogerty, Melissa Etheridge, Michael McDonald, Richie Sambora, Ronnie McDowell, Debbie Harry, Steve Perry, Pat Benetar, Ann Wilson and the Jordanaires.

Nine of the 30 songs on “Rockstar” are originals, and the other 21 are covers of well-known rock songs.

“Rockstar” makes good on Parton’s promise to make a rock-themed album after she was nominated for and inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with the country-pop icon saying she would feel better about her inclusion if she had a true rock album to her name.

With the release of “Let It Be,” Parton said in a statement, “Well, does it get any better than singing ‘Let It Be’ with Paul McCartney who wrote the song? Not only that, he played piano! Well, it did get even better when Ringo Starr joined in on drums, Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys!”

Listen to the song below.