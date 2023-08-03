Doja Cat to Debut New Music as Headliner for ‘The Victoria’s Secret World Tour,’ a Prime Video Doc and Fashion Show

Doja Cat has been announced as the headlining artist for “The Victoria’s Secret World Tour,” an event that will be half fashion show, half documentary on the brand’s reimagined runway show.

In an interview announcing the event with Harper’s Bazaar, the publication confirmed Doja is actively working on new music and will be performing tracks off her upcoming album for the event that premieres on Prime Video on Sept. 26.

“I don’t want to spoil too much, but like past projects, there’s lots of different energy to songs, plus new sounds that I’ve never explored before,” said Doja. “So that is exciting to me, and I can’t wait to put it out.”

The Victoria’s Secret fashion show was officially canceled in 2018 with its final iteration having taken place in 2018. The documentary portion of the show is said to focus on the behind-the-scenes details of Victoria’s Secret’s first televised fashion show since the cancellation of its signature runway show which originally aired in 2001. When the cancellation was first announced, L Brands — the parent company of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works — stated they were aiming to “evolve the marketing” of the lingerie brand.

Doja’s performance will include a series of looks that she collaborated on with the brand. “Because the Tour is a celebration of the strength and unique talent of creatives, we really wanted to channel this message through this look,” she said.

Doja will be releasing “Paint the Town Red,” the second single off her upcoming set after “Attention,” on Aug. 4. This news also comes as the Grammy-award winner found herself at the center of online criticism after starting arguments with fans online.

In a series of since-deleted posts on Threads, Doja took jabs at her fan base, saying that her fans “don’t name themselves shit,” in response to an account that stated her fans call themselves the “Kittenz.” She also called for the end of her fan accounts, writing: “I don’t even know y’all.” Several fan accounts took action and deactivated accounts and Doja has not addressed the interactions since her initial posts were deleted.

The singer is expected to start her first-ever arena tour later this fall with support from Ice Spice and Doechii, ending Dec. 13 at Chicago’s United Center.