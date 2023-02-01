Doja Cat Plays ‘Smash or Pass’ With Her Iconic Outfits and Talks Deleting Her TikTok

There’s no denying that Doja Cat has made a name for herself in the fashion space. During an interview with Variety, she reviewed her most iconic outfits in a fun game of “Smash or Pass.” The Grammy winner deemed most of her looks a “smash,” but there were a few favorites that stuck out to her. Here are some of the most memorable looks she’s done so far:

2021 MTV VMAs

“Big Thom Browne smash. My friends like to make fun of me for that dress, but they don’t mean it. It’s more like a piece of art.”

2021 MTV VMAs

“[It’s giving] Willy Wonka and the chicken factory. It’s an inventive look —like I was channeling Pharrell in a funny way. The shoes were not too hard to walk in.”

2021 Jingle Ball

“Easy smash. Love that one. I don’t know why we came out of the woodwork with a genie look, it just felt right.”

When asked about the performance in this outfit that went viral on TikTok, she took a moment to reflect on how she really feels about using the platform saying, “I hate my TikToks. Every time I go back, I’m pretty embarrassed. I’ve yet to delete them all, something I’m planning on doing”. With her witty comedic timing and hilarious TikTok duets, Doja Cat leaving TikTok would be a catastrophic loss for the TikTok community.

2022 Billboard Music Awards

“This is my favorite carpet look of all time! I just felt like a woman. And my boobs looked good.”

2022 Annual Fashion Media Awards

“This is Viktor & Rolf at New York Fashion Week. It just felt very punk. It’s a whimsical and funny take.”

2022 Paris Fashion Week

“I wanted to do something simple with really crazy makeup to bring out features in my face that maybe a lot of people would hide.”

2022 GRAMMY Awards

“We didn’t really know it was going to [have] this Statue of Liberty adjacent vibe, but it did, and I love it. My family is from New York.”

From her first red carpet look to her very own fashion line, watch Doja Cat review the rest of her iconic outfits in Variety’s “Smash or Pass” video above.