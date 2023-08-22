Diddy Reveals Release Date for New Album; Drops Trailer Featuring Justin Bieber, 21 Savage, the Weeknd

Diddy has his sights set on bringing R&B to the forefront with the news of his forthcoming album. On Tuesday, the Grammy-winning producer and rapper shared the announcement of his first solo full-length release in 17 years, “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” slated for a Sept. 15 release.

The confirmation arrived attached to a star-studded video trailer that featured a long list of A-list talent including Justin Bieber, the Weeknd, Swae Lee, Jozzy, Mary J. Blige, Babyface, Yung Miami, 21 Savage and DJ Khaled.

“Why am I doing this? Especially with the success that I’ve had, especially where my life, how stressful and treacherous this music business is,” Diddy says in the video trailer that also tied in clips of him dancing with Kim Porter, the late mother of his children. “My heart has been broken. I still have that question of, like, ‘Will I ever love again?’”

In a caption to the trailer, Diddy wrote: “I present to you my new album. The Love Album: Off The Grid September 15, 2023 R&B is alive! LOVE #OTG”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Diddy speaks on why he had to go “Off The Grid” in order to create the album and gives fans an inside look at his isolation on a private island. He touches on themes of mental health and opens up about the emotional journey to “The Love Album.”

This set will be Diddy’s first solo album since he released “Press Play” in 2006 but follows a recent slate of singles from the hitmaker. In the last year, he recruited Bryson Tiller for “Gotta Move On” — which received remixes from Ashanti, Yung Miami, Tory Lanez and more — along with the PartyNextDoor-featuring “Sex in the Porsche.” He most recently released “Act Bad” with the City Girls and Fabolous and also dropped a remix of Metro Boomin’s “Creepin’.” Both “Creepin'” and “Gotta Move On” are up for best collaboration at MTV’s Video Music Awards, with Diddy also scoring two additional nominations for best hip-hop and best R&B.

Watch the video trailer for “The Love Album” below: