Demi Lovato’s New ‘Revamped’ Album Will Consist of Rock Versions of Her Biggest Hits

Demi Lovato is amping up to release re-recorded rock versions of her biggest hits for a collection dubbed “Revamped,” slated for official release on Sept. 15.

The announcement, which came attached to a video teaser shared by the singer (who also uses they/them pronouns) on social media, follows Friday’s release of a new revved-up version of 2017’s “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

“Breathing new life into the songs that played such a huge role in my career has allowed me to feel so much closer to my music than ever before,” Lovato said in a tweet.

“Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)” sees Lovato belting out with support from Slash and new production crafted by Warren ‘Oak’ Felder, Keith “Ten4” Sorrells, and Alex Nice, turning the iconic hit into an electrifying new smash. “Sorry Not Sorry” was originally released six years ago as the lead single from Demi’s sixth studio album, “Tell Me You Love Me.”

“With ‘Revamped,’ I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them,” said Lovato in a press release. “Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear more!”

The song is Demi’s highest charting single on the Billboard Hot 100 and follows the release of “Heart Attack (Rock Version)” and “Cool for the Summer (Rock Version),” all of which will make up their 10-track “Revamped” album.