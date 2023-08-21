Demi Lovato ‘Amicably’ Parts Ways With Manager Scooter Braun

Demi Lovato recently parted ways with manager Scooter Braun, sources confirm to Variety. The pair had worked together since 2019.

A source stressed that the decision was mutual and amicable — indeed, just yesterday, Braun posted a birthday message to her in his Instagram story, writing “Happy birthday to one of the kindest souls out there.”

Reps for Lovato and Braun declined Variety’s requests for comment; Billboard first reported the news. Sources say she is currently seeking new management, although the timing is inconvenient as she is releasing a new album, “Revamped,” which consists of re-recordings of rock songs from earlier in her career, including her latest, very rock-leaning album “Holy Fvck,” which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Lovato released two albums during her tenure with Braun, “Holy Fvck” and 2021’s more pop-leaning “Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over.” She has been extremely upfront about her struggles with substance abuse and mental health, endeavors that were supported by Braun. In announcing their pact in 2019, she wrote on Instagram: “Dreams came true for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER. And not just any manager but the one and only” Scooter Braun. “Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter,” she continues. “Thank you for believing in me and for being a part of this new journey.”

In welcoming the singer “to the family,” Braun posted that Lovato “is a special person and a special talent. I’m… we.. are honored.”

Last week, reports emerged that Braun and longtime client Justin Bieber were working toward a separation, but multiple sources tell Variety those reports are inaccurate.