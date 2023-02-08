David Guetta Replicated Eminem’s Voice in a Song Using Artificial Intelligence

David Guetta is bringing the topic of artificial intelligence to the forefront after proving just how well the new technology works at replicating the voices of pop artists.

Last week, the French DJ and producer shared a video of him playing a song during one of his sets that used AI technology to add the “voice” of Eminem to one of his songs.

“Let me introduce you to… Emin-AI-em,” Guetta wrote in the Twitter post’s caption. In the attached video, Guetta is seen hyping up a massive crowd while an unreleased track featuring a replica of Eminem’s voice echoes: “This is the future rave sound / I’m getting awesome and underground.”

The video also featured an interview with Guetta, where he talked about how the remix came together through the use of AI-generating websites.

“Eminem bro, there’s something that I made as a joke and it works so good — I could not believe it!” he said. “Basically you can write lyrics in the style of any artist you like, so I typed: ‘write a verse in the style of Eminem about future rave,’ and I went to another AI website that can recreate the voice. I put the text in that and I played the record and people went nuts.”

In the responses to the video, Guetta made sure to clarify that he would “obviously” not be commercially distributing the song — a debate that was almost immediately sparked in the comments of his original video.

Throughout the past few months, more AI-generated content has gone viral on platforms like TikTok. Fans have been taking already existing songs and using AI software to make them sound like another artist is singing them, with the voices of some of the most recognizable artists like Bad Bunny, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish being replicated.

Last month, music generator site Drayk.it made headlines for its ability to create AI Drake songs. The viral platform ran for a short period of time and no longer exists, likely due to the legal issues attached to using the artist’s image without their consent. Some artists have already expressed their disapproval of the technology, though the conversations and debates are still developing.