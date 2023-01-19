Graham Nash, Brian Wilson, Melissa Etheridge and More Remember David Crosby: ‘Fearless in Life and in Music’

Musicians and fans from all over the world have paid tribute to the news of David Crosby’s death on Thursday evening. Brian Wilson, his close friend and bandmate Graham Nash, Jason Isbell and many others remembered him as an “unbelievable talent.”

As the founding member of two highly influential bands, the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), Crosby helped set the template for L.A. rock in the ’60s.

Nash took to Instagram to confirm the news and shared a thoughtful tribute dedicated to his long-time friend and bandmate, writing, “It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed. I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years. David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most. My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world.”

Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys reacted to the news on Twitter writing, “David was an unbelievable talent – such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words.”

I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent – such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends. Love, Brian pic.twitter.com/Hjht7LeGiv — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 19, 2023

Melissa Etheridge, whose children Crosby helped conceive via artificial insemination, said she was “forever” grateful for the singer who “gave me the gift of family…His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come.”

I am grieving the loss of my friend and Bailey’s biological father, David. He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure. pic.twitter.com/1e0vbvd2SN — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) January 19, 2023

Jason Isbell, whose band (the 400 Unit) opened for Crosby on select 2020 tour dates, said he was grateful for the time they shared.

Grateful for the time we had with David Crosby. We’ll miss him a lot. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 19, 2023

Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan took to Twitter to share a black and white shot of Crosby, simply writing “RIP.”

RIP David Crosby pic.twitter.com/pvdGhMdOh7 — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) January 19, 2023

See more reactions below:

The world has lost yet another ethereal fixture of the ‘60s peace and love movement; a legend within his own right, and every group he was a part of. Coming up in the same era as The Doors, David Crosby had the voice and song writing abilities that made him completely unique… pic.twitter.com/Rl9AFDEe7z — The Doors (@TheDoors) January 19, 2023

As much as I loved his music I loved his thoughts on Twitter as well. Rest In Peace David Crosby ✌️ thank you for the lifetime of inspiration https://t.co/Vdoc6j6LdL — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) January 19, 2023

We are so sad to hear of the passing of the legendary David Crosby, a man of unbelievable talent. As a small tribute, here’s our cover of CSNY’s “Teach Your Children”. Rest in Peace, David. https://t.co/J2Lqpzt8to pic.twitter.com/6bCaQdaBbh — HANSON (@hansonmusic) January 19, 2023

RIP David Crosby — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 19, 2023

David Crosby stuck to his guns. A difficult and gifted man. Whose talent and taste was immense. His harmonious voice still echoes in Laurel Canyon. A proud man who said what he said, and felt what he felt with no apology. A brilliant songwriter, and an American Icon, RIP. pic.twitter.com/lwL5emAdQ3 — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) January 19, 2023