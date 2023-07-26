Dave Matthews Band Is on the Road: Here’s How to Buy Tickets Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Dave Matthews Band is on the road in support of their 10th studio album — the first in five years — titled “Walk Around the Moon. The alt-rock group kicked off the U.S trek in Mexico City in May, and will conclude the run with a Sept. 3 show in George, Wash, with the band’s traditional three-day Labor Day weekend celebration at Gorge Amphitheatre.

While pre-sale and general sale tickets were made available back in February, there are plenty of ways to snag tickets to the band’s remaining tour dates. Tickets are currently available at Stubhub, Vividseats and Seatgeek, starting at $50 apiece.

“I’m excited for ‘After Everything,’ — the new album’s penultimate track — because I think it’s going to be dramatic live, because there’s so many turns in it that I think where the visual part of it and the sonic part come together, things seem almost impossible,” Dave Matthews told Variety ahead of the album’s release.

Most of the album’s 12 original songs are produced by Rob Evans, including its first single “Madman’s Eyes.” The band first debuted the song live in Columbus, Ohio, in November 2021. Longtime DMB collaborator John Alagia serves as executive producer on “Walk Around the Moon,” which “took shape” during the pandemic and “is as much a reflection on the current times as it is an urge to find common ground,” according to a press release from the band.

For the tour, DMB is once again partnering with Reverb to offset carbon emissions for band and fan travel, creating a climate positive tour.

Buy tickets to the Dave Matthews Band Summer 2023 Tour and check out the the full list of tour dates below.

Date City/State/Province Venue

5/9 Mexico City, DF Auditorio Nacional

5/11 Monterrey, NL Auditorio Pabellon M

5/13 Guadalajara, JAL Teatro Diana

5/19 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/20 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

5/23 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

5/24 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

5/26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

5/27 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

5/30 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

5/31 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

6/2 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

6/3 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

6/9 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium

6/10 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre

6/14 Darien, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/16 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheatre

6/17 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

6/23 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

6/24 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/27 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/29 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

6/30 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

7/1 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

7/7 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/8 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/11 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/12 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/14 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/15 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/18 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/19 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/21 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/22 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/25 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/26 Orange Beach, AL The Amphitheater at the Wharf

7/28 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/29 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/24 Highland, CA Yaamava’ Resort and Casino

8/25 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/26 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/29 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9/1 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

9/2 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

9/3 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre