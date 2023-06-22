Dan + Shay Join ‘The Voice’ as First-Ever Coaching Duo for Season 25

NBC has announced its panel of coaches for “The Voice” Season 25, with Grammy-winning artists Dan + Shay joining the show as the first-ever coaching duo.

Dan + Shay will serve as coaches alongside Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper. Season 25 will air in the spring of 2024.

The network’s announcement comes ahead of the show’s 24th season, which airs this fall with the previously-announced coach lineup of Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, Legend and McEntire in her debut season as coach. Season 24 will be the first season without veteran coach Blake Shelton, who has been with “The Voice” since it premiered in 2011 and took his final bow with Season 23, which wrapped up last month.

Dan + Shay are familiar faces to “The Voice,” having served as Shelton’s advisors in Season 20.

The multi-platinum pop country duo formed 10 years ago and have garnered more than 10 billion global streams to date, 46 RIAA certifications and nine No. 1 singles on country radio. In 2021, Dan + Shay became the first artists to win the Grammy for best country duo/group performance three times consecutively.

Season 25 will mark Legend’s ninth season as a coach on “The Voice.” McEntire joined as a mega mentor in Season 23, and will officially join as a coach in Season 24 this fall. Chance the Rapper also joined the show for Season 23, which was the most recent time Kelly Clarkson has been on the coaching panel. (Clarkson’s talk show, which is distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studio, is moving production to New York this fall; “The Voice” films in Los Angeles.)

No airdate for “The Voice” Season 25 has been set, other than spring 2024.