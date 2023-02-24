‘Daisy Jones & The Six‘ Producer Reese Witherspoon Hopes Stevie Nicks Watches the Show: ’I Think She’ll Love It’

Riley Keough may be Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, but she didn’t let the pressure of trying to live up to the family name get to her while shooting “Daisy Jones & The Six,” Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel. She stars as the lead singer of a Fleetwood Mac-like band in the 1970s. “I have a quality where I don’t really care if I mess up, if I do something stupid or if I do a bad performance,” she told me Thursday night at the series premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. “I kind of just brush it off and I also have a sense of humor about it.”

Keough also recalled her late mom Lisa Marie Presley didn’t flinch when she told her she was playing a singer: “She’s always supportive of everything I do.”

As buzz is building for the show, I asked the cast and creatives which musicians they’d like to see make an appearance if they get a second season.

Michael Buckner for Variety

Sam Claflin, who stars opposite Keough as rocker Billy Dunne, answered, “Bruce Springsteen. I’m so heavily influenced on Billy by Bruce, I would need a bit of Bruce.”

Showrunner Scott Neustadter said the same: “Bruce would have to show up somehow. I’m from New Jersey so it’s in the blood. It’s Bruce Springsteen forever.”

Michael Buckner for Variety

Reese Witherspoon, who serves as executive producer through her production company Hello Sunshine, said, “Stevie Nicks! I hope Stevie watches the show. I think she’ll love it.”

Witherspoon, who earned an Oscar for her work playing June Carter in “Walk the Line,” says she didn’t think about actually being in “Daisy Jones.” “Who would I play?” she asked, laughing. “I did say maybe if we get a sequel, it could be ‘Daisy Jones & The Seven’ and I could be the tambourine player.”

Nabiyah Be plays a disco diva akin to Diana Ross and Donna Summer. “Let’s get Mick Jagger!” she said.

Reid said, “We had a lot of musicians contribute who I am a huge fan of, but when I found out that Jackson Browne had contributed to this work when I had studied him so much while writing the book…let’s get Jackson Browne.”