Daft Punk to Release ‘Random Access Memories’ Anniversary Edition With Nine Bonus Tracks

Daft Punk, the wildly influential Parisian duo of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, may have officially ended on February 22nd 2021 at 2:22pm — breaking the news with an eight-minute video titled “Epilogue” — yet the music goes on:

Today, the duo’s team announced the forthcoming release of an expanded 10 th anniversary edition of their final album, 2013’s five-time Grammy-winning “Random Access Memories,” with nine previously unreleased or rare bonus tracks, totaling 35 minutes of music. The new edition will be released on May 12.

The album, which was the surprise winner of the 2014 Grammy album of the year, marked a new creative approach for Daft Punk, recorded over the course of several years using analog equipment rather than digital, with first time collaborations with a host of musical luminaries including Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers, Giorgio Moroder, Todd Edwards and Paul Williams.

Their Grammy wins were celebrated with a legendary party in Los Angeles immediately following the ceremony, featuring a “Saturday Night Live”-style light-up dancefloor and attended by the duo and their team as well as Paul McCartney, Jay-Z, Beyonce, many of the album’s guests artists and many others.

For the expanded edition, the duo will release a combination of demos, rare tracks and early takes. It will be available in various formats: 3 LPs, 2 CDs, streaming, and download. Additionally, the original album will be made available for the first time in Atmos.

RANDOM ACCESS MEMORIES (10TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION)

TRACKLISTING

Give Life Back to Music

The Game of Love

Giorgio by Moroder

Within

Instant Crush

Lose Yourself To Dance

Touch

Get Lucky

Beyond

Motherboard

Fragments of Time

Doin’ it right

Contact

Horizon (Japan CD)

GLBTM (Studio Outtakes)

Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo)

GL (Early Take)

Prime (2012 Unfinished)

LYTD (Vocoder Tests)

The Writing of Fragments Of Time

Touch (2021 Epilogue)