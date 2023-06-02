Cynthia Weil, Co-Writer of ‘You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,’ ‘Make Your Own Kind of Music,’ On Broadway’ and More, Dies at 82

Grammy-winning Songwriters Hall of Fame member Cynthia Weil — who co-wrote “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “On Broadway,” “Make Your Own Kind of Music,” “On Broadway,” “Walking in the Rain,” “You’re My Soul and Inspiration,” “Uptown,” “Kicks,” “Here You Come Again,” “Through the Fire,” “Somewhere Out There” and many other hits with her husband and Brill Building colleague Barry Mann — has died, her daughter confirmed to TMZ on Friday morning. No cause of death was provided; she was 82.

“My mother, Cynthia Weil, was the greatest mother, grandmother and wife our family could ever ask for,” Jenn Mann said. “She was my best friend, confidant, and my partner in crime and an idol and trailblazer for women in music.”

Mann added, “I’m a lucky man. I had two for one: my wife and one of the greatest songwriters in the world, my soul and inspiration.”

A New York City native, Weil was one of the top “Brill Building” songwriters that came out of the Midtown Manhattan building of the same name and spawned literally hundreds of hits throughout the 1960s for the Righteous Brothers, the Ronettes, the Drifters, the Monkees, the Animals, multiple Phil Spector productions and many others. Along with Mann — to whom she was married for some 62 years — the coterie included two other married couples, Carole King and Gerry Goffin along with Ellie Greenwich and Jeff Barry — as well as Neil Sedaka, Neil Diamond, Shadow Morton, Mort Shuman, Otis Blackwell and many more. The songwriters worked out of cubicles and cranked out hit after hit after hit, creating a canon of timeless, classic hits that were matched only by the anonymity of their writers, although a few, such as Diamond, King and Sedaka, would later find success as artists — and Mann and Weil were actually characters in the King-inspired Broadway musical, “Beautiful.”

She and Mann also worked with other writers: Her later hits include Lionel Richie’s “Running With The Night” and “Love Will Conquer All,” Peabo Bryson’s “If Ever You’re In My Arms Again” and the Pointer Sisters’ 1980 smash “He’s So Shy.”

The durability and timelessness of her songs is exemplified by the fact that “Make Your Own Kind of Music,” Mann and Weil’s song of self-empowerment that was a hit for Cass Elliott in 1969, is prominent in the trailer for the forthcoming Margot Robbie-starring “Barbie” film, and was also recently used in “Mrs. America” and “Hacks.”

“Most people don’t know who we are,” Mann said in 2016. “They know our songs.”

