Coolio’s Cause of Death Revealed as Fentanyl

Coolio died due to fentanyl, his manager Jarel (Jarez) Posey confirmed to Variety.

The rapper’s family said he also had traces of heroin and methamphetamines in his system.

Coolio died on Sept. 28 at the age of 59. According to TMZ, the Grammy-winning rapper, producer and actor was found at a friend’s house. His cause of death was not immediately known at the time, though it was later believed that he suffered a heart attack.

Coolio was best known for his 1995 hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which he recorded for the film “Dangerous Minds” starring Michelle Pfeiffer. It quickly became one of the most popular rap songs of all time, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks and ending 1995 as the No. 1 single of that year in the United States. In 1996, “Gangsta’s Paradise” was nominated for record of the year and best rap solo performance at the Grammy Awards, with Coolio winning the latter.

“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly,” Sheila Finegan, his manager at Trinity Artists International, said in a statement to Variety. “Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

Beyond music, Coolio was also an actor and TV personality, appearing in series like “The Nanny” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and reality shows such as “Celebrity Big Brother.” He was also passionate about food, having released his own cookbook “Cookin’ With Coolio” in 2009 and competing on the Food Network series “Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off,” where he came in second place.

TMZ was first to report Coolio’s cause of death.