Jenifer Mallory Named President of Columbia Records

Columbia Records has promoted Jenifer Mallory to the role of president, the company’s chairman/CEO Ron Perry announced Tuesday.

Mallory, who will continue to report to Perry, has served as the company’s executive VP and general manager since 2018. In her new post, she will continue to oversee marketing, digital, publicity, video production, licensing, and brand partnerships departments.

Mallory has played a key role in successful campaigns for artists including AC/DC, Adele, Baby Keem, Barbra Streisand, Beyoncé, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Daft Punk, Depeche Mode, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Pharrell Williams, Polo G, Rosalía, Solange, The Kid Laroi, and Tyler, the Creator among others.

Perry said, “Jen’s steadfast championing of artists, extraordinary leadership abilities, and unwavering dedication to Columbia Records makes her truly Presidential.”

Mallory added, “I’ve had the privilege of spending much of my career at Columbia Records and am proud of what we have achieved over the past few years. I’m thankful to our incredible staff and most importantly our inspiring artists. I’m forever grateful to Ron Perry and Rob Stringer for entrusting me with this role and their mentorship. I will continue championing our artists and honor Columbia’s legacy.”

Prior to her five years as EVP/GM, Mallory was EVP of international at Sony Music Entertainment working across the Columbia, Epic, RCA, and Arista labels. After joining Columbia in 2006, Mallory rose through the ranks with positions in digital marketing and international marketing until becoming EVP of international for Sony Music Entertainment. In 2018, Columbia Records named her EVP and GM.