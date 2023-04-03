Coachella 2023 to Livestream All Stages Across Both Weekends on YouTube

Coachella 2023 is just two weeks away and on Monday the festival announced plans to amp up the reach of its global lineup with the addition of three extra live stream feeds.

For the first time, the festival will be live on YouTube across all six stages on both weekends starting April 14 at 4:00 p.m. PT and continuing on April 21 at the same time. For those who can’t tune in live, performances will be made available each night following the evening’s live stream, while many of the top-billed acts will also be available on demand.

As was previously announced, Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean will headline the 2023 Coachella festival, featuring additional appearances by Rosalía, Becky G, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Wet Leg, Metro Boomin and many more.

In 2022, YouTube launched several festival-firsts including the integration of YouTube Shorts and Creator activations, pre-parties, and merch purchasing options. This year will see a continuation of online fan experiences with exclusive content from Blackpink and artists and creators like Amelia DiMoldenberg of Chicken Shop Date and Taylor Red TV, among others.

Last year’s headliners were Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and a tag-team set from the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia, with the latter performance replacing one from Kanye West, who pulled out just days before the festival’s first weekend. The 2022 lineup also included high-profile sets from Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage and more.

As North America’s largest music festival, weekend 1 passes for the 2023 festival have sold out but fans who are still looking to get in on the action can do so via resale sites like Vivid Seats.