Coachella Livestream: How to Watch Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, Blackpink and Other Sets Online

The Coachella livestream on YouTube is the next-best thing to being there, and in some ways it’s even better: There’s no crowds, travel, heat or dust unless you want them, and you’ve got the best seat in the house.

This Friday, the 22nd edition of Coachella will kick off with the first of two weekends at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. With fans anticipating a star-studded list of headliners like Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean, this year’s festival is the first that notably consists of a lineup of over 50% international artists.

As in other recent years, Coachella 2023 will be available to stream online via its official YouTube channel on the first weekend — and the good news is that this marks the full time the second weekend will also have just an extensive slate of streaming instead of just select highlights. Livestreams are accessible on desktop, mobile or the YouTube app via Coachella’s official YouTube page. For the first time, six of the stages from the festival — instead of the usual three — will be accessible for streaming, starting April 14 at 4 p.m. PT (and continuing on April 21 at the same time for the festival’s second weekend). Following each day of festivities, Coachella’s YouTube will rerun video performances from the day prior.

Take off your pants and jacket ☀️ pic.twitter.com/NvKQRYoGzY — Coachella (@coachella) April 13, 2023

The Friday setlist will be headlined by Bad Bunny, whose set will begin at 11:25 p.m. Other highlights for the day include Becky G at 5:45 p.m., Blink-182 (a last-minute addition to this year’s lineup) at 6:45 p.m., Blondie at 7:35 p.m., Gorillaz at 8:35 p.m., the Chemical Brothers at 9:50 p.m., Ashnikko at 10:35 p.m. and Metro Boomin at 10:35 p.m.

Mega K-pop girl group Blackpink will headline the Saturday lineup, performing at 9:00 p.m. Other noteworthy acts performing a part of Saturday’s set include Flo Milli at 3:20 p.m., EarthGang at 4:10 p.m., Charli XCX at 5:35 p.m., Remi Wolf at 6:25 p.m., Rosalía at 7:00 p.m., Labrinth at 10:35 p.m., The Kid Laroi at 10:20 p.m. and Calvin Harris at 11:35 p.m.

Finally, the Grammy-award-winning Frank Ocean will headline Sunday’s bill. Ocean’s set is scheduled to kick off at 10:05 p.m. Final standout acts performing on Sunday include Latto at 5:00 p.m., Rae Sremmurd at 5:40 p.m., Kali Uchis at 6:00 p.m., Dominic Fike at 6:50 p.m., Willow at 7:45 p.m. and A Boogie at 9:05 p.m.

The first weekend of Coachella 2023 will run from Friday to Sunday. Watch the Coachella livestreams here or down below.

