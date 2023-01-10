Coachella Headliners Revealed: Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean

Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean will headline the 2023 Coachella festival, promoters Goldenvoice announced on Tuesday. The lineup poster appears below, scroll down for an alphabetical listing of artists.

The lineup reflects the international direction in which the festival has leaned in recent years: Bunny is Puerto Rican and one of the biggest artists in the world; Blackpink are South Korean and are representing K-pop; and other top-billed artists include Icelandic legend Bjork, Spain’s Rosalia, Nigeria’s Burna Boy and British-Indian singer Jai Paul.

Elsewhere, hip-hop has a strong presence with Metro Boomin, Pusha T, Kid Laroi, $uicideboy, A Boogie, Latto, Earthgang, Flo Milli, GloRilla, 070 Shake and Rae Sremmurd; dance music is out in force with Calvin Harris, Kaytranada, Porter Robinson, Yaeji and vets Chemical Brothers, Underworld and Sasha & John Digweed; and the festival’s alternative base will not be disappointed: Gorillaz, Wet Leg, Boygenius (featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker), Charli XCX, Remi Wolf, Ethel Cain, Christine and the Queens, Weyes Blood, Muna, Snail Mail, Sudan Archives and veterans Blondie and the Breeders are all on the bill.

The 22nd installment of the festival takes place at its home at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif., on the weekends of April 14-16 and April 21-23.

The announcement states that “very limited Weekend 1 passes remain; for your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2.” Presale begins Friday, January 13 at 11am PT and does not guarantee pass type, packages or camping.

YouTube returns in 2023 as the exclusive livestream partner for both Coachella weekends on the festival’s official YouTube channel.

Ocean was originally scheduled to perform at the festival’s 2020 installment, which was announced in January of that year and ultimately postponed four times due to the pandemic; Ocean announced in 2021 that he was moving his slot to this year. Other scheduled 2020 headliners were Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott.

Last year’s headliners were Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and a tag-team set from the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia, with the latter performance replacing one from Kanye West, who pulled out just days before the festival’s first weekend. Organizers had given themselves a backup in anticipation of that development — West had pulled out of an earlier planned headlining appearance just days before the lineup announcement in 2019 — by listing Swedish House Mafia on the official lineup poster, with their name in a headliner-sized font but in an unscheduled slot, which was filled out by the Weekend shortly after West officially canceled. The 2022 lineup also included high-profile sets from Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage and more.

Coachella is North America’s largest music festival and has already sold all of its 125,000 per-day tickets.

$uicideboy$

¿Téo?

070 Shake

1999.ODDS

2manydjs

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Adam Beyer

AG Club

Airrica

Alex G

Ali Sethi

Angèle

Ashnikko

Bad Bunny

Bakar

Becky G

BENEE

Big Wild

Björk

BLACKPINK

Blondie

Boris Brejcha

boygenius

BRATTY

Burna Boy

Calvin Harris

Camelphat

Cannons

Cassian

Charli XCX

Chloé Caillet

Chris Stussy

Christine and the Queens

Chromeo

Colyn

Conexión Divina

DannyLux

Dennis Cruz + PAWSA

Despacio

Destroy Boys

Diljit Dosanjh

Dinner Party ft. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington

DJ Tennis + Carlita

Doechii

Dombresky

Domi & JD Beck

Dominic Fike

Donavan’s Yard

DPR LIVE + DPR IAN

DRAMA

EARTHGANG

El Michels Affair

Eladio Carrión

Elderbrook

Elyanna

Eric Prydz Presents HOLO

Ethel Cain

Fisher + Chris Lake

FKJ

Flo Milli

Fousheé

Francis Mercier

Frank Ocean

Gabriels

GloRilla

Gordo

Gorillaz

Hiatus Kaiyote

Horsegirl

Hot Since 82

IDK

Idris Elba

Jackson Wang

Jai Paul

Jai Wolf

Jamie Jones

Jan Blomqvist

Joy Crookes

Juliet Mendoza

Jupiter & Okwess

Kali Uchis

Kaytranada

Keinemusik

Kenny Beats

Knocked Loose

Kyle Watson

Labrinth

Latto

Lava La Rue

Lewis OfMan

Los Bitchos

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

LP Giobbi

Maceo Plex

Magdalena Bay

Malaa

Marc Rebillet

Mareux

Mathame

Metro Boomin

Minus the Light

MK

Mochakk

Momma

Monolink

MUNA

Mura Masa

NIA ARCHIVES

Noname

Nora En Pure

Oliver Koletzki

Overmono

Paris Texas

Pi’erre Bourne

Porter Robinson

Pusha T

Rae Sremmurd

Rebelution

Remi Wolf

Romy

ROSALÍA

Saba

Sasha & John Digweed

Sasha Alex Sloan

Scowl

SG Lewis

Shenseea

Sleaford Mods

Snail Mail

SOFI TUKKER

Soul Glo

Stick Figure

Sudan Archives

Sunset Rollercoaster

Tale Of Us

TESTPILOT

The Blaze

The Breeders

The Chemical Brothers

The Comet Is Coming

The Garden

The Kid LAROI

The Linda Lindas

The Murder Capital

Tobe Nwigwe

TSHA

TV Girl

Two Friends

UMI

Uncle Waffles

Underworld

Vintage Culture

Wet Leg

Weyes Blood

WhoMadeWho

Whyte Fang

Willow

Yaeji

Yung Lean

YUNGBLUD

Yves Tumor