Coachella Headliners Revealed: Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean

Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean will headline the 2023 Coachella festival, promoters Goldenvoice announced on Tuesday. The lineup poster appears below, scroll down for an alphabetical listing of artists.
The lineup reflects the international direction in which the festival has leaned in recent years: Bunny is Puerto Rican and one of the biggest artists in the world; Blackpink are South Korean and are representing K-pop; and other top-billed artists include Icelandic legend Bjork, Spain’s Rosalia, Nigeria’s Burna Boy and British-Indian singer Jai Paul.
Elsewhere, hip-hop has a strong presence with Metro Boomin, Pusha T, Kid Laroi, $uicideboy, A Boogie, Latto, Earthgang, Flo Milli, GloRilla, 070 Shake and Rae Sremmurd; dance music is out in force with Calvin Harris, Kaytranada, Porter Robinson, Yaeji and vets Chemical Brothers, Underworld and Sasha & John Digweed; and the festival’s alternative base will not be disappointed: Gorillaz, Wet Leg, Boygenius (featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker), Charli XCX, Remi Wolf, Ethel Cain, Christine and the Queens, Weyes Blood, Muna, Snail Mail, Sudan Archives and veterans Blondie and the Breeders are all on the bill.
The 22nd installment of the festival takes place at its home at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif., on the weekends of April 14-16 and April 21-23.
The announcement states that “very limited Weekend 1 passes remain; for your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2.” Presale begins Friday, January 13 at 11am PT and does not guarantee pass type, packages or camping.
YouTube returns in 2023 as the exclusive livestream partner for both Coachella weekends on the festival’s official YouTube channel.
Ocean was originally scheduled to perform at the festival’s 2020 installment, which was announced in January of that year and ultimately postponed four times due to the pandemic; Ocean announced in 2021 that he was moving his slot to this year. Other scheduled 2020 headliners were Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott.
Last year’s headliners were Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and a tag-team set from the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia, with the latter performance replacing one from Kanye West, who pulled out just days before the festival’s first weekend. Organizers had given themselves a backup in anticipation of that development — West had pulled out of an earlier planned headlining appearance just days before the lineup announcement in 2019 — by listing Swedish House Mafia on the official lineup poster, with their name in a headliner-sized font but in an unscheduled slot, which was filled out by the Weekend shortly after West officially canceled. The 2022 lineup also included high-profile sets from Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage and more.
Coachella is North America’s largest music festival and has already sold all of its 125,000 per-day tickets.
$uicideboy$
¿Téo?
070 Shake
1999.ODDS
2manydjs
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Adam Beyer
AG Club
Airrica
Alex G
Ali Sethi
Angèle
Ashnikko
Bad Bunny
Bakar
Becky G
BENEE
Big Wild
Björk
BLACKPINK
Blondie
Boris Brejcha
boygenius
BRATTY
Burna Boy
Calvin Harris
Camelphat
Cannons
Cassian
Charli XCX
Chloé Caillet
Chris Stussy
Christine and the Queens
Chromeo
Colyn
Conexión Divina
DannyLux
Dennis Cruz + PAWSA
Despacio
Destroy Boys
Diljit Dosanjh
Dinner Party ft. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington
DJ Tennis + Carlita
Doechii
Dombresky
Domi & JD Beck
Dominic Fike
Donavan’s Yard
DPR LIVE + DPR IAN
DRAMA
EARTHGANG
El Michels Affair
Eladio Carrión
Elderbrook
Elyanna
Eric Prydz Presents HOLO
Ethel Cain
Fisher + Chris Lake
FKJ
Flo Milli
Fousheé
Francis Mercier
Frank Ocean
Gabriels
GloRilla
Gordo
Gorillaz
Hiatus Kaiyote
Horsegirl
Hot Since 82
IDK
Idris Elba
Jackson Wang
Jai Paul
Jai Wolf
Jamie Jones
Jan Blomqvist
Joy Crookes
Juliet Mendoza
Jupiter & Okwess
Kali Uchis
Kaytranada
Keinemusik
Kenny Beats
Knocked Loose
Kyle Watson
Labrinth
Latto
Lava La Rue
Lewis OfMan
Los Bitchos
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
LP Giobbi
Maceo Plex
Magdalena Bay
Malaa
Marc Rebillet
Mareux
Mathame
Metro Boomin
Minus the Light
MK
Mochakk
Momma
Monolink
MUNA
Mura Masa
NIA ARCHIVES
Noname
Nora En Pure
Oliver Koletzki
Overmono
Paris Texas
Pi’erre Bourne
Porter Robinson
Pusha T
Rae Sremmurd
Rebelution
Remi Wolf
Romy
ROSALÍA
Saba
Sasha & John Digweed
Sasha Alex Sloan
Scowl
SG Lewis
Shenseea
Sleaford Mods
Snail Mail
SOFI TUKKER
Soul Glo
Stick Figure
Sudan Archives
Sunset Rollercoaster
Tale Of Us
TESTPILOT
The Blaze
The Breeders
The Chemical Brothers
The Comet Is Coming
The Garden
The Kid LAROI
The Linda Lindas
The Murder Capital
Tobe Nwigwe
TSHA
TV Girl
Two Friends
UMI
Uncle Waffles
Underworld
Vintage Culture
Wet Leg
Weyes Blood
WhoMadeWho
Whyte Fang
Willow
Yaeji
Yung Lean
YUNGBLUD
Yves Tumor