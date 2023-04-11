Coachella 2023: A Guide to the Desert’s Trendiest Events

Palm Springs will be the it-destination for thousands of music lovers across the next two weekends where the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is taking place on April 14–16 and April 21–23.

As one of the world’s most in-demand music festivals, the fun extends far beyond Coachella grounds with a lineup of events — including one taking place in Leonardo DiCaprio’s former desert digs — that will serve as an oasis for artists and attendees.

Coachella 2023 will see a historically international lineup that includes Bad Bunny (first Latin headliner) and Blackpink (first K-pop act to headline); other top-billed artists include Icelandic icon Bjork, Spain’s Rosalía, Nigeria’s Burna Boy and British-Indian singer Jai Paul. For those looking to catch the action at home, both weekends will be fully live-streamed on YouTube.

To help navigate the numerous parties happening over the weekend (be warned, most are invitation-only), we’ve put together a comprehensive guide to the festivities below.

ONE-TIME EVENTS

818 Desert Outpost

April 14

12 – 5 p.m.

Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand will be hosting a freebie party that invites its guests to pick up festival essentials (including special items from Kylie Cosmetics, Lemme, Emi Jay, Revolve, Vacation, Tower 28 and more). There will be limited-edition 818 merch for sale. All items while supplies last.

April 15

12 – 5 p.m.

Held at Leonardo DiCaprio’s former Palm Springs home, Patrón El Alto will partner with Interscope for a luxurious daytime event that will serve as a retreat for Interscope artists, influencers and friends.

ZOEasis

April 15

2:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by Rachel Zoe and the Zoe Report, ZOEasis is an exclusive daytime event held at a private residence just outside of Palm Springs. Among the many attractions, ZOEasis boasts a poolside DJ set by Pamela Tick, aura readings, photo activations, custom merch and more.

Neon Carnival

April 15

Desert International Horse Park, 85555 Airport Blvd., Thermal

10 p.m

Celebrating its 12th year at Coachella, the Neon Carnival afterparty will feature DJ performances from Ruckus, Kaypar and Mel DeBarge.

SoHo Desert House

April 15

12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Empire Grand Oasis 84700 58th Ave.

The SoHo Desert House will host a lineup of special guest DJs, activities and more over CÎROC Honey Melon cocktails.

Sonic Desert

April 15

Thermal, CA

Sonic Desert, in partnership with Coca-Cola Creations, will be a pool party held at a private ranch estate and will feature a live performance by DJ Roxy Ferrari and other special activations. Participating partners include Grazia Magazine, Kumo Luxe Haircare, Owl’s Brew, Dang Brother Pizza, and Drip IV Therapy.

NYLON House

April 14

10:30 p.m.

Held at a private estate just two miles from the festival grounds, Nylon House is a VIP party experience that celebrates music, culture, and style. The event will be sponsored by Patrón El Alto, who will be offering premium service at the Patrón El Alto VIP Lounge Experience and will also be available at all bars throughout the venue.

WEEKEND-LONG EVENTS

Camp Poosh

April 13-17

Over 15 influencers will be staying overnight at the 40-acre Palm Desert Estate, Thursday through Sunday, with the main event happening on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Described as the “ultimate, throwback summer camp experience,” Camp Poosh boasts musical performances, immersive installations, pre-festival glam (including piercings and tattoos), a variety of Poosh-style food trucks and bar activations, plus festival prep and recovery.

Sturdy Oasis

April 14 – 16

For its inaugural year at Coachella, Sturdy will have Patrón El Alto as the official tequila sponsor of their Oasis’ Latin Night (4/14), Afrobeats Night (4/15), and Sunday Brunch (4/16).

Revolve Festival

April 15-16

Revolve Festival in partnership with The h.wood Group returns to the desert for the sixth year to deliver a weekend full of fashion and emerging music from today’s hottest artists. Previous year’s performers and DJs have included Post Malone, Jack Harlow, Willow, Latto, Cardi B, Migos, Offset, SZA, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Chance the Rapper, YG, Snoop Dogg, Tyga, Rick Ross, Saweetie, Rae Sremmurd, SAINt jHN, ScHoolboy Q, 2Chainz and more.

Clinique Hydration House (at Coachella Festival)

April 14-16

Clinique invites guests to beat the desert heat with pool party and skincare-inspired event that will feature installations, photo opportunities, a glow bar, gifting and DJ beats by Coco and Breezy (April 14), Tay James (April 15), and Brittany Sky (April 16).

Day Club Palm Springs

April 15-16, April 22-23

The ticketed event is open to the public and music festivalgoers, and will feature a moisture bar, gifting stations, photo moments and more.

TAO Desert Nights Presented by Jeeter

April 14 and April 21

TAO Group Hospitality will host an outdoor afterparty to close the first nights of the festival with artist performances, guest appearances and more.