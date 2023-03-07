CMA Fest Announces 100+ Artists Playing June Festival, Including Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson

The Country Music Association has announced more than a hundred artists that will be performing at June’s CMA Fest, which this summer celebrates its 50th annual edition, counting the years when it was known as Fan Fair. The event will take place June 8-11 in downtown Nashville with shows apread across six stages, capped each night by Nissan Stadium shows that will include such familiar names as Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and Keith Urban.

Four-night passes for the stadium shows begin at $291. Single-night tickets start at $85.70. However, as of 10:30 a.m. CT Tuesday, about a half-hour after individual tickets went on sale, Ticketmaster seating charts showed that the vast majority of sections of Nissan Stadium had already sold out. Assuming the stadium show tickets do disappear before the afternoon is up, there is still consolation for anyone wanting to visit Nashville in June, as most of the outdoor shows at smaller venues during the daytime are non-ticketed and free.

Beyond the aforementioned artists, others set for the stadium stage over the four nights are Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Hardy, Tyler Hubbard, Cody Johnson, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce and Lainey Wilson.

Announcements were also made for artists who will populate the Chevy Riverfront Stage, the Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park, the Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park and the Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Plaza, all of which are free. At a later date, artist lineups will be announced for shows at the Ascend Amphitheatre, which are ticketed separately, and at the stages inside Music City Center as part of Fan Fair, which requires separate admission.

Passes and ticket information can be found at CMAfest.com/tickets.

The Chevy Riverfront Stage is where most of the rising major-label acts that are not part of the stadium shows perform — although the currently very hot Lainey Wilson is booked for both, suggesting that she will be getting a fuller set on the Riverfront stage than at Nissan. Acts booked for this venue include Lauren Alaina, Cooper Alan, Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Chayce Beckham, Priscilla Block, Danielle Bradbery, Tyler Braden, Breland, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Travis Denning, Madeline Edwards, Morgan Evans, Caylee Hammack, Corey Kent, Jon Langston, Maddie & Tae, Kameron Marlowe, Chase Matthew, Drake Milligan, Niko Moon, Kylie Morgan, Megan Moroney, Ian Munsick, Parmalee, MacKenzie Porter, Restless Road, Jameson Rodgers, Lily Rose, Runaway June, Dylan Scott, Elvie Shane, Conner Smith, Nate Smith, Matt Stell, Hailey Whitters and Warren Zeiders along with Wilson.

Although the Chevy Riverfront Stage is partly free admission, the non-paying part of the grounds typically fills to capacity early in the day, and anyone wanting guaranteed admission — along with shade and other perks — will want to buy a four-day Riverside Retreat pass.

During the nightly Nissan Stadium shows, a platform will be set up inside the venue for performances by rising artists Ashley Cooke, Dalton Dover, Megan Moroney, Ian Munsick, RVSHVD, Nate Smith, Alana Springsteen and Hailey Whitters.

The performers at the Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park are A Thousand Horses, Avery Anna, Kassi Ashton, Rodney Atkins, Frankie Ballard, Blanco Brown, Craig Campbell, Mackenzie Carpenter, Callista Clark, Ashland Craft, Tyler Farr, Josh Gracin, Kidd G, Erin Kinsey, Love and Theft, Alexander Ludwig, Dylan Marlowe, Chrissy Metz, William Michael Morgan, David Nail, Jamie O’Neal, Frank Ray, Seaforth, Shenandoah, Caitlyn Smith, Alana Springsteen, the Frontmen, the Red Clay Strays, Pam Tillis, Uncle Kracker, Chancey Williams and Rita Wilson.

The Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park will be getting its vibes from Tyler Booth, Dillon Carmichael, Spencer Crandall, Adam Doleac, Dalton Dover, Hannah Ellis, Carter Faith, Ryan Griffin, Chapel Hart, Home Free, Kat & Alex, Halle Kearns, Tiera Kennedy, Brett Kissel, Ella Langley, Jerrod Niemann, Catie Offerman, Drew Parker, Meghan Patrick, Kimberly Perry, Shane Profitt, Tyler Rich, Josh Ross, RVSHVD, Dylan Schneider, Canaan Smith, Noah Thompson, Thompson Square, Kasey Tyndall, Georgia Webster, Mark Wills and Anne Wilson.

Over at Bridgestone Plaza, the Maui Jim Reverb Stage will feature Tanner Adell, Casey Barnes, Justin Champagne, Ben Chapman, Kyle Clark, Abbey Cone, Melanie Dyer, Taylor Edwards, Drew Green, Jonathan Hutcherson, David J, Willie Jones, Thomas Mac, Bryan Martin, Chase McDaniel, Meg McRee, Madeline Merlo, Logan Michael, David Morris, Patrick Murphy, Neon Union, Griffen Palmer, Pillbox Patti, Peytan Porter, Brandon Ratcliff, Riley Roth, Matt Schuster, Austin Snell, Tigirlily Gold, Anna Vaus, Lathan Warlick, Lauren Watkins, Sam Williams and Stephen Wilson Jr.