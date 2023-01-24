Chris Stapleton to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII

One of the most powerful vocalists in country music, eight-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton, will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on Feb. 12, the NFL announced Tuesday as part of its pregame entertainment lineup.

Veteran pop-R&B singer Babyface will sing “America the Beautiful,” and Emmy-award winning actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

On behalf of the National Association of the Deaf, actor and Arizona native Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL). For his work in the movie “Coda,” Kotsur became only the second Deaf person ever to win an Oscar, in the category of Best Supporting Actor. Colin Denny, a deaf man of Native American descent, will sign “America the Beautiful,” and is a proud member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona. Deaf performer Justina Miles will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and also provide the ASL rendition of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

To commemorate 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy, the service will conduct a flyover of State Farm Stadium during the national anthem with women aviators as part of the formation. The formation will be composed of an F-35C Lightning II from the “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, two F/A-18F Super Hornets from the “Flying Eagles” of VFA-122, and an EA-18G Growler from the “Vikings” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.

Rihanna will be the halftime performer for the show.