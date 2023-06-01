Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett Launches Guitar Podcast ‘Shred With Shifty’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Chris Shiflett, longtime axeman of the Foo Fighters, is launching a podcast about all things guitar.

“My new show, ‘Shred With Shifty,’ was born out of the fact that I spend an awful lot of time watching people on the internet explain guitar parts almost right, so I thought, what if I could just go to the source and find out what my favorite players actually did on the solos I love?” Shiflett told Variety in a statement.

Shiflett shared the first round of guests for the podcast, including Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Rush’s Alex Lifeson, Chic’s Nile Rodgers, Brad Paisley, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Bon Jovi’s Richie Sambora, Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne, Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr, Lindsay Ell, Brent Mason and Jawbreaker’s Blake Schwarzenbach.

Executive produced by Double Elvis, “Shred With Shifty” will see Shiflett asking his guitar-playing guests about their musical history and inspirations. With both Shiflett and the guest plugged into amps, music is central to each conversation. In an upcoming interview with Cuomo, Shiflett asks the Weezer frontman to demonstrate the layered guitar parts of “Only in Dreams.” Full video episodes will be available exclusively on Volume.com, while audio versions will be available on all major podcast platforms.

“I love guitar, and in particular, I love lead guitar (not to mention all things related to lead guitar playing: amps, pedals, stories about recording and, of course, guitars),” Shiflett said. “My new show, ‘Shred With Shifty,’ was born out of the fact that I spend an awful lot of time watching people on the internet explain guitar parts almost right, so I thought, what if I could just go to the source and find out what my favorite players actually did on the solos I love? I’m about two thirds of the way through doing the interviews for this first season and the lineup is insane, plus I’ve already got a big new bag of hot licks to learn. Working on launching this show has been a good reminder of why I picked up a guitar in the first place — because it’s really, really fun.”

“Double Elvis thrives on the power of music and storytelling,” said Brady Sadler, executive producer and co-founder of Double Elvis. “Chris Shiflett’s passion for the craft, his curiosity, and his unique ability to connect with other musicians makes him the perfect person to lead this exploration. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with him.”

Added Greg Nacron, CEO of Volume.com, “The addition of live events with Chris Shiflett further solidifies our dedication to providing unforgettable experiences for our audience.”

Shiflett recently released the singles “Dead and Gone” and “Black Top White Lines” in anticipation of his forthcoming solo album. Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters are gearing up to release their 11th studio album, “But Here We Are,” on June 2. It’s the Dave Grohl-led rock band’s first project since the tragic passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March 2022 at age 50.

The Foos, with veteran touring drummer Josh Freese, are back on the road playing a handful of festival dates and one-off shows, from Texas to Japan to Brazil to the United Arab Emirates.

Watch a trailer for “Shred With Shifty” below.