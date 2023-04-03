×
‘Carpool Karaoke’ Returns With Episodes Featuring Lea Michele, Avril Lavigne, Alanis Morissette, Sheryl Lee Ralph

The wheels are not close to coming off the “Carpool Karaoke” franchise, as a series of new episodes was announced Monday morning for Apple TV+, featuring stars ranging from pop singer Avril Lavigne to TV star Sheryl Lee Ralph to current Broadway queen Lea Michele.

The eight new “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” episodes will bow globally on the platform June 23.

While most of the installments pair up two stars, three of the episodes promise to incorporate the cast of a series: Netflix’s “Girls5eva,” CBS’ “Ghosts” and Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty.”

Some of the partners in carpooling have a joint project to promote. Alison Brie and Danny Pudi, for instance, are not only mutual “Community” alumni but recently reunited for the rom-com “Somebody That I Used to Know.” Not coincidentally, a teaser that was already posted for their “Karaoke” episode has them singing the Gotye song of that same name.

Driving pals Avril Lavigne and Yungblud, meanwhile, released a new collaborative song in January, “I’m a Mess.”

The full list of fresh episodes due in June:

  • Yungblud & Avril Lavigne
  • Cedric The Entertainer & Sheryl Lee Ralph
  • Alanis Morissette & Cara Delevingne 
  • Lea Michele and Darren Criss
  • The cast of “Girls5eva”
  • The cast of “Ghosts”
  • Alison Brie and Danny Pudi
  • The cast of Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty”

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” which has its origins in James Corden’s late-night show, is produced for Apple by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions. It has won Emmys in the last five consecutive years, the most recent being a 2022 win for outstanding short form comedy, drama or variety series.

