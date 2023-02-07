Backstage Grammys Footage Appears to Show Cardi B Breaking Up Alleged Migos Fight: ‘Both of Y’all Is Wrong!’

Amid reports of a disagreement between surviving Migos members Quavo and Offset that took place at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, footage of Cardi B loudly attempting to break up a fight that night has emerged. Sources say the argument took place before Quavo’s performance during the show’s “In Memoriam” segment, during which he performed “Without You,” his tribute to bandmate and nephew Takeoff, who was fatally shot in Houston last November.

While the backstage altercation was not caught on camera, Entertainment Tonight recorded audio of Cardi, who is married to Offset, yelling. “Both of y’all wrong. This is not right,” she is heard shouting. “Shut the fuck up because you shouldn’t have been talking.” There were no other voices or responses heard in the footage and when asked if she had “settled” anything by a reporter, Cardi quickly deterred: “The only thing I settled was my outfit, honey.”

Before the footage was shared, TMZ was the first to report the alleged altercation between the rappers, prompting a Twitter response from Offset, who denied it happened: “What tf look like fighting my brother,” he wrote.

Quavo performed the tribute song “Without You,” which he shared sometime after Takeoff’s death last fall. Gospel group Maverick City Music joined Quavo onstage for the performance, which also featured a mashup of lyrics from the Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth song “See You Again.”

Meanwhile, Cardi was among the presenters enlisted for Sunday’s ceremony, where she presented the best rap album award to Kendrick Lamar for “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.” Cardi won in the category in 2019 for her debut “Invasion of Privacy.”