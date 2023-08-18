Camp Flog Gnaw Headliners Include SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem and Tyler, the Creator; Full Lineup Revealed via Mural in Los Angeles

The lineup for Tyler, the Creator’s long-awaited Los Angeles-based music festival and carnival has finally been revealed. The list — which sees Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler and SZA as headliners — was revealed via a painted mural on the side of the rapper’s Golf store in Fairfax.

The festival’s official website started live streaming the painting process on Friday morning to an audience of over 7,000 viewers who stayed for the majority of the two-hour process to watch a crew of painters paint each individual name in real-time.

Also on the lineup this year are first-timers like Ice Spice, d4vd, PinkPantheress and Fuerza Regida, along with some fest veterans like Kali Uchis, Turnstile and Rex Orange County. The festival takes place Nov. 11-12 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

News of the festival’s return was first teased during Tyler’s cameo in Baby Keem and Lamar’s music video for their single, “The Hillbillies,” where Tyler eagerly flashed a “Camp Flog Gnaw 2023” pin button.

The LA-based festival has been on hiatus since 2020, a decision that came as a result of the pandemic — and the increase of festivals post-pandemic — along with the rapper’s hectic touring schedule. The 2019 lineup included performances from Solange, YG, FKA twigs, Juice WRLD, Brockhampton, H.E.R., Daniel Caesar, and surprise guest Drake — who was infamously booed offstage by a crowd that was expecting Frank Ocean.

Since the last Carnival, Tyler has become a two-time Grammy winner in the best rap album category, once for “Igor” in 2020, and another for “Call Me If You Get Lost” in 2022. The festival was last held Nov. 9-10, after switching locations to Dodger Stadium from Exposition Park the year before. Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Lana Del Rey, SZA, and the late Mac Miller have all been on the lineup in previous years.

The Goldenvoice-produced festival first launched back in 2012 with Odd Future and Lil Wayne at Club Nokia in LA and was tagged as the OFWGKTA Carnival, in reference to the hip-hop music collective that was home to Tyler, Ocean, Earl Sweatshirt and many others.