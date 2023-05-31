Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Will Return to Dodger Stadium in November

It’s official: Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival will be returning to Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on November 11 and 12.

A limited number of advance sale passes will be available starting June 2 at noon PT while supplies last at www.campfloggnaw.com. The lineup for the 2023 event will be announced at a later date.

The LA-based festival has been on hiatus since 2020, a decision that came as a result of the pandemic — and the increase of festivals post-pandemic — along with the rapper’s hectic touring schedule. The 2019 lineup included performances from Solange, YG, FKA twigs, Juice WRLD, Brockhampton, H.E.R., Daniel Caesar, and surprise guest Drake — who was infamously booed offstage by a crowd that was expecting Frank Ocean.

News of the festival’s return was first teased during Tyler’s cameo in Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s music video for their single, “The Hillbillies,” where Tyler eagerly flashed a “Camp Flog Gnaw 2023” pin button.

Since the last Carnival, Tyler has become a two-time Grammy winner in the best rap album category, once for “Igor” in 2020, and another for “Call Me If You Get Lost” in 2022. The festival was last held Nov. 9-10, after switching locations to Dodger Stadium from Exposition Park the year before. Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Lana Del Rey, SZA, and the late Mac Miller have all been on the lineup in previous years.

The Goldenvoice-produced festival first launched back in 2012 with Odd Future and Lil Wayne at Club Nokia in LA and was tagged as the OFWGKTA Carnival, in reference to the hip-hop music collective that was home to Tyler, Ocean, Earl Sweatshirt and many others.