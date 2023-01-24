Camilo and Camila Cabello Go Anywhere but a Hospital in New Music Video for ‘Ambulancia’

Camilo has released the music video for his and Camila Cabello’s flirty pop bachata track “Ambulancia.” The colorful visual, directed by Camilo’s wife, Venezuelan actress-singer Evaluna Montaner, sees the two Latin stars cozied up atop an ambulancia (ambulance) as they float in front of different green-screened backgrounds like a field of sunflowers, outer space and busy streets.

Between bongo beats, the pair’s silky vocals melt into one as they sing about the intensity of yearning, love and desire. “You have me sick, I think I need a medic,” the pair sing in harmony as a bachata beat drives the tune.

“Camila is a great friend and someone who I admire, so writing ‘Ambulancia’ and performing it live together for the first time at my show was very special to me,” said Camilo in the song’s official news release. “Evaluna shot the music video on top of a real ambulance and I’m so proud of how it came together – it’s one of my favorite music videos we’ve ever done. I’m so excited we finally get to share it with La Tribu.”

“I love Camilo and he is such a close friend, which made teaming up with him on ‘Ambulancia’ so exciting,” added Camila.

Both Camilo and Montaner have long been friends with Cabello — and their collaboration was one both fan bases were eagerly pleading for. “We’ve always talked about working on a song together but at first it was just pure friendship,” Camilo told Variety in September. “Then one day when I was home, I just started playing, and I knew the song was meant to be sung with her.”

He continued, “I would be in the studio and pause the rest of the production, leaving Camila’s a cappella vocal, just to hear her. She’s so talented, her voice is so unique and I’m so grateful and honored that she’s a part of [the new album].”

“Ambulancia” is from Camilo’s latest record “De Adentro Pa Afuera” (translating to “from inside out”), which featured an impressive list of collaborators like Myke Towers, Grupo Firme, Nicki Nicole, Alejandro Sanz and Montaner.