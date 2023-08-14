Café Tacvba to Play Limited Run of U.S. Tour Dates (EXCLUSIVE)

American fans of the legendary Mexican rock band Café Tacvba have the opportunity to catch the group for a limited number of shows taking place across the States later this fall.

Produced by Live Nation, the six-city trek will start on Oct. 14 at Revolution Live in Miami and also includes dates in Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, and Charlotte before wrapping up in Raleigh at the Ritz on Oct. 24.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. local time until Aug. 17 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. General on-sale starts Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

Café Tacvba — fronted by vocalist Rubén Albarrán (pictured above) — has been at the forefront of the Spanish rock genre for the majority of their 30-year career. Since the early ’90s, the group has experimented with everything from punk to Panamerican folk to electronic to funk and salsa. Their fervent followers have catapulted albums such as “Re,” “Avalancha de Éxitos,” “Revés/Yo Soy,” “Cuatro Caminos,” and “JeiBeibi,” to worldwide commercial success.

The Grammy-winning band last appeared in the U.S., joined by Gustavo Dudamel and Los Angeles Philharmonic, for a pair of Hollywood Bowl shows in July. In the last week, the band has also played a string of dates at the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City.

TOUR DATES:

Sat, Oct 14 — Miami, FL — Revolution

Tue, Oct 17 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues

Wed, Oct 18 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre

Fri, Oct 20 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Sun, Oct 22 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Tue, Oct 24 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Thu, Nov 30 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live

Non-LN * Fri, Dec 1 — Porterville, CA — Eagle Mountain Casino