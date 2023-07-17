Burna Boy’s Landmark London Stadium Show to Stream on Apple Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Burna Boy’s historic June 3 show at London Stadium will be available to stream on Apple Music Live on Wednesday, June 19.

At the concert, which marked the first time an African artist headlined a stadium show in the U.K., Burna Boy was joined by British music stars Stormzy, J Hus and Dave, as well as the Jamaican singer Popcaan, creating an atmosphere of celebration and unity.

“I had an unforgettable experience performing at London Stadium,” Burna Boy said in a statement. “The energy from the crowd was unmatched, and I’m grateful to all my fans for their unwavering support. Being featured in Apple Music Live is an incredible opportunity to share this historic moment with my fans worldwide. I’m excited for everyone to witness the magic we created that night. Special thanks to Apple Music for capturing and showcasing the performance.”

The monumental London Stadium show precedes the “Last Last” singer’s recent triumph as the first African artist to sell out a stadium show in the United States, filling 41,000 seats on July 8 at New York’s Citi Field Stadium.

As African music continues to make waves globally, Burna Boy stands at the forefront of the Afrobeats genre. He is the most-streamed Nigerian artist of all time on Apple Music worldwide and the most-streamed artist in Nigeria. By sampling and interpolating Brandy’s 1998 hit of the same name in his latest single, “Sittin on Top of the World,” as well as incorporating elements of oni Braxton’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough” in “Last Last,” Burna Boy has established a cross-generational and cross-genre appeal, paying homage to the R&B music that inspired him.

While Burna Boy released his debut album over a decade ago, the past 18 months have witnessed his meteoric rise from an Afrobeats powerhouse to a global superstar, as evidenced by his rapidly growing touring achievements. In April 2022, the Grammy winner became the first Nigerian artist to sell out Madison Square Garden, with over 30,000 tickets sold. Subsequently, he embarked on his first complete U.S. arena tour, captivating nearly 15,000 fans each night across 10 dates. In 2023, in addition to his landmark U.S. and U.K. stadium dates, Burna Boy also sold out shows in Paris and the Netherlands, with another Dutch performance scheduled later this month on July 23.

“Burna Boy is a force of nature whose global rise shows no sign of slowing down any time soon,” said Apple Music’s global head of hip-hop and R&B, Ebro Darden, who sat down with Burna Boy in London for an interview set to air on Tuesday, July 18, on Apple Music 1.

Burna Boy’s sold-out performance at London Stadium will debut Wednesday, July 19 at 12 p.m. PT on Apple Music and Apple TV+, as well as Apple Music and Burna Boy’s respective TikTok pages.