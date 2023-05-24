Big Thief Guitarist Buck Meek Announces New Album, Signs to 4AD

Buck Meek, the Texas-born singer-songwriter and guitarist of Big Thief, has signed to 4AD and announced his third solo album, “Haunted Mountain,” slated for an Aug. 25 release.

Meek teased the upcoming release with a music video for the lead single, also titled “Haunted Mountain,” which is co-written by Jolie Holland.

The album, according to the announcement, is about love and “something bigger than love, something that doesn’t challenge love exactly but stands in contrast to it. A soulfulness, or a soul-seeking fullness.”

In Meek’s own words, “Not break-up songs, but an actual love song written in earnest? That is taboo now. Sometimes it can feel like all the great love songs have already been written.”

Meek’s band includes guitarist Adam Brisbin, drummer Austin Vaughn and pedal steel guitarist Mat Davidson, who produced the new album. Ken Woodward joined the sessions on bass, as well as Meek’s brother Dylan Meek, who contributed piano and synths. Adrian Olsen recorded and mixed “Haunted Mountain.”

Playing opening sets on Big Thief’s latest tour, Meek and his band teased some of the unreleased songs, including the breezy title track and explosive “Where You’re Coming From.”

Meek will embark on a European tour this fall, starting Aug. 18 in Brecon Beacons, U.K., and ending Sept. 16 in Bologna, Italy. On Oct. 27, he’ll play at Racket in New York City.

Meek’s discography outside of Big Thief includes the 2014 “A-Sides” and “B-Sides” duet project with Adrianne Lenker, as well as Meek’s 2018 self-titled album and 2021’s “Two Saviors.”

Big Thief is also signed to indie label 4AD.

Watch the music video for “Haunted Mountain” below.